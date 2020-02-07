Chrissy Teigen Wears Hilarious Leggings with John Legend’s Face on Them

Chrissy Teigen has a very… interesting way of showing her love for her hubby John Legend.

On Thursday, February 6, the 34-year-old took to Instagram to show off a new pair of black and red-and-pink striped leggings that were sent to her. On the back, just below the butt, is a heart with Legend’s face inside of it. Because, why not?

“We get … really random stuff sent to the house,” she wrote in the accompanying caption, clarifying that she, in fact, did not purchase them. Though we are disappointed to hear that she didn’t get them printed herself, it definitely makes it a lot better.

Tons of stars chimed in on the post, laughing at both the image and the gift itself. “You are hilarious,” commented Jordin Sparks, while Malika Haqq just posted a crying laughing face emoji. And Bethenny Frankel noted, “It looks quite specific to me.”

Then there were others who wanted to join in on the joke. “I happy you’re enjoying them,” wrote Antoni Porowski. “Okay guilty it was me,” teasingly confessed Karlie Kloss.

With that being said, not everyone was a fan of what the model decided to post. One user wrote in the comments, “photoshopped. Why didn’t [Teigen’s butt] look like that when John was in the jacuzzi, like wth is that.”

But the cookbook author had no time for this nonsense. She quickly clapped back, writing, “Maybe you’ve just never seen a girl in this position before but it’s good for looking like you have an ass.”

And let that be a lesson to all of Us never to have an online spar with Teigen. She will win. Always.

