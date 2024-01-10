Your account
Montana Isn’t Just for ‘Yellowstone’ Fans — Inside Justin Timberlake, More Stars’ Fave Big Sky Spots (Exclusive)

By

Montana serves as the backdrop of Paramount Network’s hit TV show Yellowstone — and Big Sky is a top destination for Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel and more celebrities to escape to and unwind.

Us Weekly is taking you behind the camera on this week’s “VIP Scene” episode as we explore some of the trendiest locations in Montana frequented by A-listers such as Tom Brady and Kate Bosworth. First up: The Yellowstone Club.

The members-only venue is in Madison County, just west of Big Sky, Montana. Timberlake, 42, and Biel, 41, own property at the lavish resort.

Montana Isnt Just for Yellowstone Fans Inside Justin Timberlake More Stars Fave Big Sky Spots
(L-R) Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Children's Hospital Los Angeles

“They both prefer the country life,” a source exclusively told Us in August 2021 of Timberlake and Biel’s choice to move to Tennessee and split time in California and Montana. “She wanted a place in the mountains too, so they have the place in Big Sky. That way they can have the best of all worlds.”

Ben Affleck also has a house in the private residential club, where he and wife Jennifer Lopez have been spotted on occasion. In addition to getting away from Hollywood, The Yellowstone Club offers access to Pioneer Mountain, a prime skiing destination with views of the wide open spaces that make Montana so special.

The Ranch at Rock Creek is another unique destination nestled in the heart of Southwestern Montana, with activities such as horseback riding and clay pigeon shooting. The all-inclusive ranch is the home of many destination weddings, including Bosworth’s 2013 nuptials with Michael Polish. (Bosworth, 41, and Polish, 53, announced their divorce in August 2021. The actress married Justin Long in 2023.)

Once in town, Us suggests travelers check out The Murray Bar in Downtown Livingston. 1883 star Sam Elliott has been spotted having a beer at this establishment, which features live music four nights a week.

The Rainbow Lodge is another local hotspot known for its Pacific Northwest flair in the form of burgers and edgy chicken sandwiches. Brady, 46, is one of many celebrities who has eaten at this restaurant, which is part of The Yellowstone Club property.

Watch Us Weekly’s exclusive video above for more celebrity-approved spots in Montana. Check back next week for an all-new “VIP Scene” destination.

