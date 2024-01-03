In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Miami is a sun-soaked playground for the rich and famous, and Leonardo DiCaprio and Kylie Jenner are just some of the stars who frequent the party city.

In the newest Us Weekly “VIP Scene” episode, we’re taking you to all the celebrity hotspots in the Florida town, including Seaspice Miami. Nestled on the banks of the Miami River, this hotspot doesn’t keep its A-list clientele a secret. Check out their website, and you’ll find a star-studded list, including DiCaprio, 49, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, Beyoncé, Jay-Z and David Beckham, among many others.

When the sun sets in Miami Beach, the place to see and be seen is LIV. The nightclub is located in the iconic Fontainebleau Hotel. Jenner, 26, George Clooney and DiCaprio have all been spotted enjoying the night away at the establishment.

Joe’s Stone Crab is another timeless gem, serving celebs since 1913. Barbra Streisand and Bill Murray top the list of stars who’ve indulged in the culinary delights of this Miami Beach institution. Prime 112, meanwhile, is a sophisticated steakhouse at Brown’s Hotel that has attracted the likes of Kanye West, Justin Bieber and Tom Brady.

For the best cocktails in the coastal city, Sweet Liberty Drinks and Supply Company is the place to be. A favorite of Aaron Paul, Bryan Cranston, Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union, this bar has earned its spot among the world’s top 100 list. Don’t miss their Hangover Cure Brunch on Sundays, it’s rumored to be the perfect remedy after a night out.

When searching for the coolest late-night munchies spot, Us recommends Bodega Taqueria y Tequila. Keep an eye out, because Michael B. Jordan and Rob Gronkowski have both been spotted at this Mexican food haven that doubles as a speakeasy.

Watch the exclusive video above to get into the Miami state of mind — and learn more about the city’s top restaurants. Plus, check in next week for Us Weekly’s next “VIP Scene” guide.