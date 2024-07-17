The CW’s primetime soap opera reboot Dynasty ran for five seasons and 108 episodes — a run that was maybe too long to hold the attention of one of its stars.

Elizabeth Gillies, who played Fallon Carrington, spoke glowingly about her experience on the show in an interview with Variety that ran on Tuesday, July 16, but added that sometimes she got bored.

“Dynasty’s schedule and the amount of time it was on the air spooked me a little bit,” she admitted. “That was a longer run than I anticipated — not because I didn’t think it was a great show, but just because it’s very rare for a show that’s an hour-long drama that orders 22 episodes a year to go for five seasons.”

Gillies, 30, called herself “blessed” by the experience, but added she would have welcomed more variety.

“I’m somebody who would play a different character every single day if I could,” she said.. “I’d be on ‘SNL’ tomorrow if I could.”

Without that creative outlet, Gillies came up with her own solutions. Fans may be able to identify some of them on a Dynasty rewatch.

“Any weird arc Fallon had that made no sense was probably because I was bored and I begged,” she said. “I was like, ‘Hey, guys, I’m falling asleep. Can I play my own mother [in Season 2]?’ And to [the producers’] credit, God bless ’em, they said, ‘Sure, Liz, we’ll slap some prosthetics on you, and we’ll get it done.’”

Looking back on her Dynasty days, Gillies is able to express gratitude for her experience as she moves on to other projects.

“I can’t say enough good things about my experience, and also how lucky I was to get to be on such a successful show with such a long run,” she said. “But it’s a big chunk out of your life.”

Gillies has stayed busy with film work since Dynasty concluded. She will star in Spread, which premieres on July 19 on Tubi. She plays Ruby, an aspiring journalist who takes a temp job at an adult magazine. She believes it is more than “just a boy movie about porn.”

“I would never do something that was predominantly just for the male gaze,” she explained. “So I hope that we were able to include everybody, and I think we toed the line really nicely in engaging women and men.”