All good things … must come to an end – even when it’s an early one. E! cancelled The Royals in August after four seasons. While the show was being shopped around to other outlets in hopes of a pickup, that unfortunately never happened. The end was a bittersweet one for star Elizabeth Hurley, who played the queen of Engand.

“You know what? It was a great four years. It’s OK hanging [the tiara] up. But we had great fans, they call themselves the ‘loyals,’ and they were really good and really supportive,” Hurley, 53, told Us Weekly exclusively at Estee Lauder’s event to light the Empire State Building pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2018. “All of the cast and crew became my mates and that was like my home. [The] saddest thing is them pulling down that set. It was a beautiful set. But all good things come to an end and it’ll be on to the next.”

As for a future for The Royals, Hurley quipped, “never say never,” but reminded Us that the cast’s contracts are up. However, she does have some wishes on how she would have liked to see the series wrap.

“I know my daughter would have liked to be queen of England eventually. My little son, William, he wanted to be king of England. It could have ended in a lot of ways,” she told Us, adding that she keeps in touch with the cast, which included Alexandra Park and William Moseley. “Personally, I think I should’ve remained queen of England and just been in charge. I think that would have been the best and the kids can fight it out later! Sadly it is not going to happen.”

In addition to the on-screen drama, the series was hit with a scandal behind-the-scenes in December 2017, when showrunner and creator Mark Schwahn was fired following allegations of sexual harassment.

Hurley spoke out about the allegations at the time, saying she was “devastated” to hear the reports, but “never personally felt scared or intimidated” by Schwahn and “never witnessed it.”

