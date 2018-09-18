Cullen family forever! Elizabeth Reaser reflected on her Twilight days just one month before the blockbuster flick’s 10th anniversary.

“I cannot believe it’s been 10 years. It seems like yesterday to me, but I’m excited. I’m happy that people are excited about it,” the 43-year-old actress, who starred as Esme Cullen, exclusively told Us Weekly on Saturday, September 15, at Entertainment Weekly’s pre-Emmy party, sponsored by FIJI water. Reaser also revealed her fondest memories from set. “I think it was just palling around, you know? They would be very grueling experiences those shoots, so I think it was just hanging with our cast and being in little tents with people and joking and keeping each other excited. Those are the little moments you most remember.”

Since her days playing a vampire matriarch are far behind her, Reaser doesn’t keep up with her former costars as often as she’d like. “I just saw Peter [Facinelli] the other night at dinner and it’s funny. It’s like seeing a cousin, like, an actual family member,” she explained. “People are busy and traveling with work, but I adore them all. I haven’t seen anybody in a long time.”

Stephanie Meyer’s novelTwilight hit the big screen in November 2008, followed by sequel New Moon in November 2019 and Eclipse in June 2010. The final installment, Breaking Dawn, was split into two parts that premiered in November 2011 and November 2012. The popular franchise also starred Kristen Stewart (Bella Swan), Robert Pattinson (Edward Cullen) and Taylor Lautner (Jacob Black).

Reaser’s sweet remarks come one week after Pattinson, 32, joked about stepping back into his iconic role. “The amount of time I’ve spent moisturizing, I’m ready to play 17 at a moment’s notice,” he teased to Variety on September 9. “Ready!”

The British hunk also gushed over the saga’s success. “Whenever anyone says that [Twilight’s] their guilty pleasure, it’s like, you say guilty, what you really mean is just pleasure,” he said.

With reporting by Carly Sloane

