Chris Hemsworth’s wife, Elsa Pataky, makes a surprise cameo in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, playing not one but two characters.

Hemsworth, 40, leads the dystopian action film alongside Anya Taylor-Joy, while Pataky, an actor in her own right, surfaces in two radically different roles. In the first, she plays a character named Vuvalini General, who tries to recover Furiosa (Taylor-Joy) after she is kidnapped from the “Green Place of Many Mothers”; in Pataky’s second appearance, she portrays the villainous Mr. Norton, a cohort of the biker gang ruled by Dementus (Hemsworth).

As Mr. Norton, Pataky, 47, is virtually unrecognizable, sporting facial scars, yellowed teeth and a weather-beaten complexion. She appears in a scene where Dementus forces a caged Furiosa to look on as his disciples torture a man, according to Entertainment Weekly, which published photos of Pataky pulling double duty as a heroic figure and a sociopathic biker.

Hemsworth and Pataky married in late 2010, and share three children together — daughter India, 12, and 10-year-old twin sons, Tristan and Sasha. While the Thor star is Australian, Pataky hails from Spain, where she appeared in a number of films prior to making her debut as Elena Neves in the American Fast & Furious franchise. She also had a small part in Hemsworth’s Marvel blockbuster, Thor: Love and Thunder.

Last week, Pataky joined Hemsworth in Hollywood as he received a star on the Walk of Fame. They posed for the honor alongside their twins.

Hemsworth told E! News earlier this month that filming Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga with Pataky allowed them to spend time together away from the family.

“It’s kinda like date night for us,” Hemsworth said at the Cannes Film Festival, where Furiosa had its world premiere on Wednesday, May 15. “Going to work together is when we get some alone time.”

Last July, Hemsworth posted a sweet Instagram tribute to his wife on her 47th birthday. He shared several pictures and videos of the festivities, which included a trio of cakes.

“Happy birthday to my partner in crime, love you always, here’s to many more 😘😘😘 @elsapataky,” he captioned the post.