This is supercalifragilisticexpialidocious! Walt Disney Studios released the first full trailer for Mary Poppins Returns on Monday, September 17.

The two-and-a-half-minute teaser gives fans a first glimpse at the film’s musical sequences and introduces Emily Blunt as the titular English nanny. “I’ve come to look after the Banks children,” she announces upon her arrival at the family’s London home.

The trailer reveals that some scenes in the movie mix live-action with animation, just like the 1964 original flick starring Julie Andrews and Dick Van Dyke.

Van Dyke, 92, returns in the sequel for a small role. He makes a brief appearance in the new teaser as he dances on top of a desk in front of Mary Poppins and Jack (Lin-Manuel Miranda).

“It’s a good thing you’ve come along when you did, Mary Poppins,” street lamplighter Jack says.

The cast also includes Ben Whishaw (Michael Banks), Emily Mortimer (Jane Banks), Julie Waters (housekeeper Ellen), Colin Firth (Fidelity Fiduciary Bank president William Weatherall Wilkins), Meryl Streep (Mary Poppins’ cousin Topsy) and Angela Lansbury (The Balloon Lady).

The musical is directed by Rob Marshall (Chicago), with a screenplay by David Magee (Finding Neverland). It features original songs by Marc Shaiman, who cowrote the lyrics with Scott Wittman.

Andrews, who won an Oscar for her role in the original, declined to appear in the sequel. “Julie was incredibly gracious, and we talked about it in a very general way but she made it clear right up front,” Marshall told Entertainment Weekly in June 2017. “She said, ‘This is Emily’s show, and I really want it to be Emily’s show. I don’t want it to be, ‘Oh, here comes that Mary Poppins.’ I don’t want that. I really want her to take this and run with it, because she will be brilliant.’”

Mary Poppins Returns hits theaters on Wednesday, December 19.

