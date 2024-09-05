Emily Deschanel wasn’t expecting her former Bones costar David Boreanaz to call for a series revival — but she’s not mad about it.

“I was surprised that he said that he’d be open to it because he’s always said he’s not open to it,” Deschanel, 47, told Collider of Boreanaz, 55, on Saturday, August 31. “I never really thought that would happen, just because he wouldn’t be interested.”

Deschanel, who played anthropologist Dr. Temperance Brennan on the Fox series, said she’s not opposed to a Bones reboot.

“I mean, sure, I’m open to things,” she teased. “I don’t know if that makes sense, but I never say never.”

Related: Reboots and Revivals Missing Beloved TV Stars It’s officially the time of reboots and revivals on TV. While many original cast members return for new series revisiting old stories, many shows have left out major stars when returning. From reality TV like Jersey Shore — Samantha “Sammi Sweetheart” Giancola did not return for the spinoff, Jersey Shore Family Vacation, when it debuted […]

Deschanel’s remarks came after Boreanaz revealed last month that he thought it would be “great to relive” the show’s glory and great cast dynamic. “It was lightning in a bottle,” he told TV Insider on August 8.

Boreanaz, who played FBI Special Agent Seeley Booth, noted that the fans’ love of the show makes it hard to say no to reviving the characters.

“It is the work ethic that we had putting into these characters and what we put out was entertainment for them, and I just can’t tell you how much love and admiration we get from fans for these two characters. And to see them come back would be great,” he explained, adding that a potential reboot would be an “easy one to do because it’s so fun.”

Related: Jopper! Chenford! TV Couples Who Took a Very Long Time to Get Together Worth the wait. From Teen Wolf‘s Stiles and Lydia to Stranger Things‘ Joyce and Hopper, some TV shows introduced couples that took quite some time to finally get together. The hit MTV series, which aired from 2011 to 2017, focused on a high school student who became a teenage werewolf after he was bitten by […]

On the show, Booth was teamed up with Brennan and her fellow Jeffersonian lab techs to investigate cases where bones are all that’s left of the victims. Throughout its 12 seasons, Booth and Brennan fell in love and became a family, but they never stopped solving crimes.

Bones ran from 2005 to 2017 and was nominated for two Emmy Awards before it went off the air. Looking back at the show in 2019, Deschanel told The Hollywood Reporter that she will always have a soft spot for Brennan and Booth’s banter and dynamic.

“I remember loving the dialogue between the two characters, really quick witty repartee, and I liked that relationship,” she told the outlet. “I liked that it was a strong female character. When you sign on to do a TV show you have to think about the long term, especially in the beginning when you’re doing the pilot, what kind of message you’re putting out there for people.”

The actress added: “Younger people watched it, so you have to think about young girls watching the show and seeing female role models and scientists who are really smart and accomplished in their careers, and are successful.”

Boreanaz agreed with his counterpart, telling TV Insider in August that Bones “broke that mold” of a “story plot-driven” procedural.

He said the cast is “proud” that they could bring levity to darker stories and “that we could have these characters have fun over the corpses that [Brennan] was just banging out words about.”

Related: ‘Law and Order: SVU,’ ‘Chicago P.D.’ and More of the All-Time Best Cop Shows When it comes to must-see police dramas and cop shows, fans have a lot to choose from — including Law & Order: Special Victim Unit and Chicago P.D. The hit dramas are just two powerhouse series to come from creator Dick Wolf, who got his start writing for Hill Street Blues in the 1980s. Law […]

That humor is something that Boreanaz would like to recreate. “That’s something I would never decline to take on because it would be fun to see where Booth is and where Temperance Brennan is, and those other characters, especially their relationship and how it’s evolved over the years,” the actor told Collider last month.

Boreanaz explained he’d want answers to the questions of, “How is their daughter? What is Booth doing? What is she doing? Is she exploring the caves in some remote area of the world?”

He added, “It would be funny. That type of show and how we shot that show is just so unique to the humor that you really could do anything with it.”

Bones can be streamed on Hulu, Amazon Prime and other streaming services.