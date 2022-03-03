Like Annie Murphy, Emily Hampshire would be more than happy to send Daniel Levy $5 a day in order to secure a Schitt’s Creek movie.

“I think we all chip in on that bribe,” Hampshire, 40, exclusively told Us Weekly in a recent interview. “I can’t say anything official, but I would be very surprised if we never got together to do something again. We’ll never do the show again, but I would be surprised if we didn’t all get together for some kind of special.”

Cocreator Levy, 38, has been teasing a possible cast reunion since the beloved Pop TV series came to an end in April 2020 after six seasons. In May 2021, Murphy, 35, told Us that she had “not heard back about a movie officially” at that point.

“But, oh, my God, I would be just over the moon if that ever came to pass because I miss everyone so much every day,” she gushed at the time. “I just want to see everyone on screen again and I will be a happy camper. … We were very lucky to have an amazing group of writers on this show.”

Although Murphy told Us she doesn’t think her Alexis Rose would be having kids just yet, it’s the complete opposite for Hampshire’s Stevie Budd.

“I’m not suggesting this, but for some reason I have had dreams that sometimes we’re doing the show again and Stevie’s pregnant. And I’m like, ‘Where did this come from!?’ And I’d wake up in a sweat, like, in this nightmare,” the Chapelwaite actress revealed to Us. “That’s some unconscious nightmare thing. So if Stevie is pregnant, it’s not my fault. I had that dream a bunch of times.”

Schitt’s Creek ended with Stevie staying behind with David Rose (Levy) and Patrick Brewer (Noah Reid) while Alexis headed to New York City and Johnny Rose (Eugene Levy) and Moira Rose (Catherine O’Hara) flew to L.A. to launch the Rosebud Motel franchise.

“I love that decision because I feel like the obvious choice in what most shows would do is have Stevie go off to New York and become a big success in the motel industry. And what I love is she didn’t have to go anywhere to be a success,” she told Us. “It’s kind of like The Wizard of Oz. You always had it in you, you just had to see it for yourself. Like she just had to see that she could go somewhere else and then you realize she loves it there. She didn’t need to. So I would want to see her still there.”

The cast has remained close since saying goodbye to the show — and sweeping the Emmys in 2020 with nine wins. Their group text chains have also helped them stay in contact, but don’t expect O’Hara, 67, to be too involved.

“We can’t do it with Eugene and Catherine because Catherine has an iPhone 4s! It’s not even an Android,” Hampshire told Us. “It makes everything green because even the 4s doesn’t want to admit that it’s an iPhone. If you put her on the text chain no one gets the messages, and it screws it all up. So [we] leave them out. And I think Eugene, it takes him a long time to send something back. So we leave him out. We leave them out and we just have our own little text chain. I text Annie all the time and Sarah [Levy] [too]. We have our girl chain.”

