Emily in Paris fans were left wondering at the end of season 4 whether Emily will end up leaving Paris and moving to Rome indefinitely — but the series creator Darren Star says Paris will still play a role in the upcoming season no matter what.

“I feel like it just expands the universe of the show,” Star, 63, told TVLine on Wednesday, September 13. “Just at the point that Emily has gotten comfortable in Paris, she’s sort of thrown into another country where she’s going to experience some cultural differences.”

Star noted that there seems to be some “cultural differences to explore” between the French and the Italians.

“It’s a whole new world, but it doesn’t mean that we’re leaving Paris,” he explained to the outlet.

Star later explained that the idea of moving Emily to Rome came out of his desire to “stay ahead of the audience and take them to unexpected places.”

“The show has the ability to have a bigger footprint,” he explained to Tudum on Monday, September 16.

After an epic season 4, the final episodes of which debuted last week, Star confirmed on Monday that Emily in Paris was officially returning for season 5.

“We’re thrilled with the incredible response to this season of Emily in Paris and excited to return for a fifth to continue Emily’s adventures in Rome and Paris!” Star told Tudum.

There were a lot of unanswered questions left at the end of season including Emily (Lily Collins) moving to Rome to help out at Agence Grateau’s new location — and starting a new romance with a handsome Italian man named Marcello (Eugenio Franceschini) after her relationship with Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) fizzled out.

Collins, 35, who has played Emily since October 2020, is excited for season 5 to explore more of her relationship with Marcello following Gabriel and Emily’s dramatic breakup.

“Marcello is a whole other adventure that we want for Emily because we ultimately want Emily to be able to have a better work/life balance,” Collins explained on Good Morning America on Monday. “We want to have Emily be able to smile without condition. We want to see her beyond her vacay mode. And he comes at that perfect time.”

Star added that Emily and Marcello “have a real spark” and a “real connection,” which will be explored more in season 5.

“A lot of that’s going to continue to play out next season,” he confirmed.

Emily in Paris season 5 does not yet have a premiere date.