Netflix is just as invested in Emily in Paris as fans are — the streamer has officially renewed the show for a fifth season.

“There’s no place like Rome,” read a Monday, September 16, message shared via Netflix’s official social media accounts. “Emily in Paris is coming back for SEASON 5!”

The exciting news comes as fans were left on the edge of their seats during the season 4 finale when Emily (Lily Collins) moved on with Marcello (Eugenio Franceschini) after her relationship with Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) fizzled out. Gabriel, however, wasn’t ready to let go of a future with Emily and decided to win her back right after she chose to relocate from Paris to Rome.

Elsewhere in the newest episodes, which premiered on Thursday, September 12, Mindy (Ashley Park) and Nico (Paul Forman) called it quits. As for Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu), she continued to explore the boundaries of her open marriage to Laurent (Arnaud Binard) while his secret daughter, Genevieve (Thalia Besson), stayed with them in Paris.

Creator Darren Star recently answered some burning questions about the finale, starting with what Emily’s move means for the show.

“I feel like it just expands the universe of the show. Just at the point that Emily has gotten comfortable in Paris, she’s sort of thrown into another country where she’s going to experience some cultural differences,” he teased to TVLine on Friday, September 13. “And also, I think there’s cultural differences to explore — and we do — between French and Italians. It’s a whole new world, but it doesn’t mean that we’re leaving Paris.”

Star denied that Emily would remain in Rome for the rest of the series though, telling Deadline in a separate interview, “She didn’t change her Instagram handle to Emily in Rome. She is working in Rome sometimes. Sylvie’s company has an office in Rome. Emily’s getting that on its feet.”

He added: “I don’t necessarily think that it means a permanent — in my mind, it’s definitely not a permanent — move to Rome. We’re not leaving Paris.”

According to Star, viewers will have to wait a little longer for an answer on whether Gabriel and Emily are meant to be.

“I think Gabriel realized that he doesn’t want to let Emily go so easily, and he might have made a big mistake. They certainly had a big fight and a cooling off period. But I think he realized that by the end of the season, that there’s something that he doesn’t want to let Emily go,” Star explained to Deadline. “I don’t know what that means. Doesn’t necessarily mean they’re going to be together instantly or ever. I don’t know, but I think he feels there’s unfinished business with the two of them.”

While the writers room continues to decide where the love triangle goes from here, Bravo, 36, previously suggested an idea for Emily’s personal life.

“From what I gathered, it should end up in a threesome,” he told Extra in August. “Everybody is happy and the world is reunited. … A throuple. Sorry! Poor choice of words. Or maybe not.”

Emily in Paris is currently streaming on Netflix.