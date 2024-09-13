Emily in Paris season 4 just came to an end and fans received answers to some of their biggest questions about the show — including that love triangle.

The Netflix series, which debuted in 2020, originally centered around Emily’s move from the U.S. to France, and the challenges that come with that. Emily (Lily Collins) subsequently found herself caught in a love triangle (Lucas Bravo) between Gabriel and Alfie (Lucien Laviscount), but the situation changed significantly by the time season 4 came to an end.

In the newest episodes released on Thursday, September 12, Emily and Gabriel’s attempt to give their romance a chance ended as quickly as it started. Emily moved on with Marcello (Eugenio Franceschini) while Gabriel found out that his ex Camille (Camille Razat) wasn’t actually expecting his baby.

Gabriel realized that he wanted to fight for Emily, who moved to Rome and appeared to start her future with Marcello. Creator Darren Star, however, shut down concerns that Emily in Paris would now be Emily in Rome.

“She didn’t change her Instagram handle to Emily in Rome. She is working in Rome sometimes. Sylvie’s company has an office in Rome. Emily’s getting that on its feet,” he told Deadline that same month. “I don’t necessarily think that it means a permanent — in my mind, it’s definitely not a permanent — move to Rome. We’re not leaving Paris.”

Emily in Paris has yet to be renewed for season 5 but it seems inevitable with the show’s success on Netflix. Keep scrolling for answers to some of our biggest Emily in Paris season 4 questions:

Could Gabriel and Emily Get Back Together?

“I think Gabriel realized that he doesn’t want to let Emily go so easily, and he might have made a big mistake. They certainly had a big fight and a cooling off period. But I think he realized that by the end of the season, that there’s something that he doesn’t want to let Emily go,” Star explained to Deadline. “I don’t know what that means. Doesn’t necessarily mean they’re going to be together instantly or ever. I don’t know, but I think he feels there’s unfinished business with the two of them.”

The creator also clarified why Emily and Gabriel got together — only to break up episodes later.

“It was just more sort of the circumstances of what was happening in terms of the story. It wasn’t like they had to break up now. It was just sort of the miscommunications of where things were going,” he noted to TVLine. “I think from Gabriel’s point of view, there was also frustration about what happened with him and Camille and the baby. I just felt like it was almost like a domino effect of unfortunate circumstances that affected their relationship.”

Does Marcello Have a Chance With Emily?

Despite Marcello being Emily’s choice at the end of season 4, it remains to be seen whether their connection could withstand her past with Gabriel.

“First of all, we know a lot more about Gabriel than we do about Marcello. I think Marcello is somebody Emily is just getting to know and has this infatuation with at the moment,” Star hinted to TVLine. “Gabriel and Emily are building history.”

He continued: “A big part of what happened this season for Emily and Gabriel was sort of like the romantic fantasies of each other, like the rose-colored glasses coming off a little bit. I think a lot of couples get real and they go through shakeups. So sometimes you have to, like, lose what you have before you realize how much it means to you.”

Are Alfie and Camille Leaving the Show?

Fans noticed that both Alfie and Camille barely had any screen time during the second half of season 4. This doesn’t “necessarily” mean that either are leaving the show.

“People come and go out of people’s lives in shows for a period of time, but it doesn’t mean that they’re off the table,” Star told Deadline before elaborating on newcomer Genevieve’s future on the show as well. “I think there’s a reason to sort of love and hate Genevieve, but I think they’re very different characters. I think Camille and Gabrielle had a lot of history, but I think Genevieve just has her own agenda. She’s really just, she’s young, ambitious, and thinking about herself.”

In a separate interview with TVLine, Star confirmed that Alfie is “not going anywhere.” He remained more tight-lipped about where Camille’s story goes from here.

“Characters can come in and out of a series, but you don’t necessarily have to see them,” he added. “We may or may not. I don’t know how much of Camille we’ll see next season. But again, she’s part of the world of the series. I’m not sure how soon we’ll see her, but it doesn’t mean, again, that we won’t be seeing her.”

Will Emily Bring Up Her Issues to Sylvie?

Sylvie’s interest in Marcello’s family business almost ruined Emily’s personal relationship with him. According to Star, that is still a conversation that Sylvie and Emily need to have in a possible fifth season.

“I think that Sylvie has felt, just had a passion for getting this piece of business, even at the expense of Emily’s personal life,” he told Deadline. “And I think the story, you know, if we have a season five, I think it has some more twists and turns in it, this story, and I think that Sylvie has a lot of trust in Emily, but I also think that Sylvie acted pretty selfishly at the same time.”

How Long Would Emily Stay in Rome?

“I feel like it just expands the universe of the show. Just at the point that Emily has gotten comfortable in Paris, she’s sort of thrown into another country where she’s going to experience some cultural differences,” Star teased to TVLine. “And also, I think there’s cultural differences to explore — and we do — between French and Italians. It’s a whole new world, but it doesn’t mean that we’re leaving Paris.”