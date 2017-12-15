Shady’s back — and more explosive than ever. Eminem released his highly anticipated ninth studio album, Revival, on Friday, December 15.

The 19-track record is the 45-year-old rapper’s first since 2013’s The Marshall Mathers LP 2, and it covers an array of topics, including politics, drug abuse, family and fame. Here, Us Weekly rounds up five of the biggest moments from the album — which features collaborations with Beyoncé, Pink, Ed Sheeran and more — that made Us do a double take.

1. Donald Trump Tirade

It’s no secret that Eminem isn’t a fan of President Donald Trump. Two months after blasting the 71-year-old in a furious freestyle during the BET Hip-Hop Awards, Slim Shady is at it again on the Alicia Keys duet “Like Home.” The surprisingly patriotic track includes lyrics about how Trump watches “Fox News like a parrot and repeats” and then bans “transgenders from the military with a tweet.” Eminem also accuses the real estate mogul of playing golf with members of the Ku Klux Klan, later rapping, “Better get the swastika with your name carved in it / Should be your trademark ‘cause hate’s all you played off … So basically, you Adolf Hitler / But you ain’t ruining our country, punk.”

2. Letters to Hailie

“Castle” is dedicated to the Detroit native’s daughter Hailie, 21, whom he shares with ex-wife Kim Scott. Each verse serves as a different letter to Hailie; the first looks at the weeks before her birth, the second comes a few months later and the third falls on her 12th birthday. Early on, Eminem admits that he’s unsure if he’s “able to support” his daughter but welcomes her to “Mom and Dad’s crazy world.” In the final verse, he assures Hailie that he’s “a good person” despite what critics may say.

3. Near-Fatal Overdose

The MC addresses his near-fatal 2007 drug overdose on the closing track, “Arose.” He recalls waking up in the hospital, “hooked up to some machine,” and overhearing a nurse saying that his “liver and kidneys aren’t functioning.” Em apologizes to Hailie because the health scare occurred around the time of her 12th birthday. “Dad ain’t making it home for Christmas,” he raps. Toward the end of the song, Eminem declares that he’s “rewinding the tape,” and the song ends before the final verse of “Castle” kicks in once again. This time, however, the lyrics are changed to “I’m pledging to throw this methadone in the toilet.”

4. Ivanka Trump Reference

The simplistic instrumental on “Framed” doesn’t quite match the four-plus-minutes of violent lyrics about homicide. Taking a page from his earlier song “97 Bonnie & Clyde,” in which ex Scott is dead in the back of his car, Shady raps, “How the f–k is Ivanka Trump in the trunk of my car?” However, he later insists, “I’m almost certain I was framed.”

5. Celebrity Cameos

Revival is a pop culture enthusiast’s dream come true. “Remind Me” heavily samples Joan Jett’s classic “I Love ’n’ Roll,” while “Chloraseptic” finds Eminem calling himself the “Simon Cowell of rhyming foul.” And of course, there are the many features from Beyoncé, Pink, Sheeran, Keys, X Ambassadors and more. On the Pink collaboration “Need Me,” Em raps, “Starting to think we were made for each other / But one of us in this relationship is raising the other / You remind me of my mother.”

