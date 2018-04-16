That’s one way to close out a show! Eminem took the stage on Sunday, April 15, as the closing headliner for Coachella 2018 weekend one, and he did not disappoint.

The 45-year-old rapper had fans at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, going wild as he performed some of his biggest hits — and also brought out some other well-known talent to help make it a memorable performance.

Collaborators who joined the Detroit native throughout his set included Dr. Dre, 50 Cent, Kehlani, Bebe Rexha and Skylar Grey. 50 Cent took the stage with Eminem, and the two performed a medley of the 2003 hit song “In Da Club” and the 2012 tune “My Life.”

Dre, who discovered Eminem, then took the stage as Eminem rapped the famous lyrics “Dre’s dead / he’s locked in my basement” from his 2000 song “The Real Slim Shady.” Dre performed the 2001 hits “Forgot About Dre” and “Still Dre,” as well as “Medicine Man.”

Following the show, 42-year-old Fiddy took to Instagram to reflect on their time together on stage. “Coachella 2018 what a moment, good times. #lecheminduroi,” he captioned a pic of himself and Eminem along with the champagne bottle emoji.

Prior to Eminem’s Sunday night performance, he made headlines for setting up a “Mom’s Spaghetti” pop-up restaurant at the fairgrounds, making a nod to one of his biggest hits, “Lose Yourself.”

Eminem encouraged fans to stop by the spaghetti stand by posting a pic to his Instagram that same day. “@COACHELLA STANS – CATCH US ACROSS FROM THE DO LAB STAGE #MOMSPAGHETTI + #STAN MERCH,” he wrote.

And Eminem wasn’t the only one to make headlines during the first weekend of the music festival. On Saturday, April 14, Beyonce made history as she became the first black woman to headline Coachella, and she also staged a Destiny’s Child reunion with Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland.

