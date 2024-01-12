The ball is now in Jeopardy!’s court to let Emma Stone compete on the iconic game show.

“[Jeopardy! is] my favorite show,” Stone, 35, said on the Thursday, January 11, episode of Variety’s Awards Circuit podcast. “That’s my dream … I apply every June.”

The roundtable, which consisted of Clayton Davis, Jenelle Riley, Jazz Tangcay and Michael Schneider, was shocked to hear that Stone hadn’t been asked to be on the quiz show, especially the celebrity version. Viewers of the beloved series know that the star-studded spinoff, which raises money for charity, has less challenging questions and more easygoing rules — and that’s not enough to satisfy Stone’s lifelong dream.

“I don’t want to go on Celebrity Jeopardy!” the actress explained. “I really want to earn my stripes. I would like to go on real Jeopardy!”

Stone shared that she has taken the infamous Jeopardy! test several times but doesn’t know how she performed.

“You can only take it once a year with your email address. So every June I take the quiz and they don’t tell you how you did,” she said. “They just say, ‘We’ll let you know in the next nine to 12 months if you got on the show.’ And guess what, I haven’t gotten on the show.”

While Stone isn’t sure what’s holding her back from being asked to join as a contestant, she believes she can handle the pressure based on how much Jeopardy! she consumes.

“I watch it every single night and I mark down how many answers I get right,” Stone revealed. “I swear, I could go on Jeopardy!”

Jeopardy! is currently in its 40th season and remains one of the longest-running game shows in TV history. Over the past few years, the series has been hosted by former champion Ken Jennings who took over alongside Mayim Bialik following the death of longtime host Alex Trebek in 2020. Bialik, 48, revealed in December 2023 that she was let go as one of the hosts.

“Sony has informed me that I will no longer be hosting the syndicated version of Jeopardy!” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “I am incredibly honored to have been nominated for a primetime Emmy for hosting this year and I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to have been a part of the Jeopardy! family. For all of you who have supported me through this incredible journey and to the fans, contestants, writers, staff and crew of America’s Favorite Quiz Show, thank you.”

Following her shocking exit, Jennings, 49, confessed he was taken aback by her dismissal.

“It took me off guard because I loved working with my Mayim and I’m gonna miss her,” Jennings told The Hollywood Reporter that same month. “I can’t speak to her decision-making process or her opinions about it.”