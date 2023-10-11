Emmy Rossum had a sweet run-in with her former Shameless costar Ethan Cutkosky.

“This brings me so much joy,” Rossum, 37, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, October 11, alongside two selfies of herself and Cutkosky, 24, smiling.

The duo donned cozy sweaters as they were out and about on a fall day, posing for a picture together in front of an empty intersection.

Cutkosky and Rossum siblings Carl and Fiona Gallagher, respectively, on Shameless Jeremy Allen White, Emma Kenney and Cameron Monaghan rounded out the Gallagher kids on the show. Rossum’s character served as the caretaker of the family as the show’s patriarch Frank (William H. Macy) struggled with substance abuse.

Another Shameless reunion made headlines earlier this year, White, 32, reunited with costars Shanola Hampton, Noel Fisher, Isidora Goreshter, Steve Howey and Zach McGowan on the picket lines for the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Shameless ran for 11 seasons, with Rossum remaining on the critically acclaimed series for nine seasons until she opted to exit in 2018.

“Until Shameless came into my life 8 years ago, I led that kind of transient wonderful life of an actor. And I never realized how much I actually craved the kind of continuity that this show has given me. And given all of us in the crew,” Rossum wrote in a lengthy goodbye post via Facebook in August 2018. “Season after season I’m amazed that our same crew comes back. And it’s not just because it’s a wonderfully written, wonderfully layered show. There are these real connections, real friendships that bring us back season after season after season.”

While it was bittersweet for Rossum to leave, she knew at the time there was “much more Gallagher story to be told” and she would be “rooting” for her family. The show continued for two more seasons before wrapping up in 2021. Rossum was in talks to reprise her role for the series finale, but couldn’t due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We wanted her to return and had some story lines about her coming back and she wanted to do it. Based on what was going on with the pandemic, when we were planning it — there have been so many surges, I can’t remember which one it was — but the quarantines went back into effect between New York [where Rossum resides] and Los Angeles, and it was impossible to figure out how to get her back,” showrunner John Wells told The Hollywood Reporter at the time. “That was the biggest disappointment: not being able to make that work out because we all wanted it to happen. A very minor but sad result of everything that’s happened in the pandemic.”