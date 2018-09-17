Shake what your mama gave you! Alex Borstein announced she went braless at the 2018 Emmys on Monday, September 17, after she won the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

“I went without the bra. What a platform,” Borstein, 47, began on stage after she untied part of her dress in the crowd. “Ladies, when you use a public restroom, sit down. If you sit, we can all sit. Stop peeing on the seat.”

Borstein plays Susie on the Amazon series. She beat out Zazie Beetz [Atlanta], Aidy Bryant [Saturday Night Live], Leslie Jones [Saturday Night Live], Kate McKinnon [Saturday Night Live], Betty Gilpin [GLOW], Laurie Metcalf [Roseanne] and Megan Mullally [Will & Grace] to win the Emmy on Monday night. Borstein, who also worked with creator Amy Sherman-Palladino on Gilmore Girls, thanked the cast and crew of the series during her speech.

“I want to thank everyone at Amazon. I want to thank Amy Sherman-Palladino, you’re my friend, I love you, I hate you. The cast, the crew. The crew, the crew, you do everything, we see you,” she gushed. “My family. You are everything. My father, you are the only man who has ever truly loved and taken care of me, thank you for that. My brothers, my la la, life is possible with you. My children, you are everything.”

She concluded: “This is all fun. This is wonderful. But none of this matters. You matter. I love you. Thank you for giving me a life and I’m going to try to be there for more of it.”

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel was nominated for 14 Emmys in 2018. The series took home Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series (Borstein), Lead Actress in a Comedy Series (Rachel Brosnahan), Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series and Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series (Palladino) during the broadcast.

