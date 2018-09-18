Pleasantly surprised. Darren Criss was not expecting to win an award for his impressive performance in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.

The Glee alum, 31, spoke exclusively with Us Weekly on Monday, September 17, when he was asked if he was surprised that he won Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie at the 2018 Emmy Awards. “Of course!” he told Us. “The whole thing is a shocking experience!”

“It was a lot of fun,” he added. “It’s an honor just to be here.”

Criss received rave reviews for his dark portrayal of Andrew Cunanan — the man responsible for gunning down Gianni Versace on the designer’s steps in Miami in 1997 — on the FX series, which aired earlier this year. The show — which also starred Penelope Cruz and Ricky Martin— also won Emmys for Outstanding Limited Series and Outstanding Casting for a Limited Series, Movie or a Special on Monday.

The actor was in good company at the event alongside fianceé Mia Swier. During Criss’ speech, he thanked Swier — to whom he got engaged in January 2018 after seven years of dating — for being the person who “rolls the windows down and pumps the music up” in his life. Earlier in the night, they exchanged a sweet kiss on the red carpet before heading in to the award show.

Following his big win, Criss was in a celebratory mood. An eyewitness told Us that a glowing Criss was congratulated by fellow partygoers who were being served Heineken at the Fox Emmy Afterparty. He was later seen taking a selfie with a fan and using his Emmy statue to “cheers” his award.

Criss wasn’t feeling too territorial over his golden statue, however: He allowed fellow partygoers to hold his Emmy while he chatted with other guests.

