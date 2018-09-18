He wasn’t her first choice for The Bachelor, but now that ABC has picked Colton Underwood to star in the hit reality show, former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe has words of wisdom for the 26-year-old.

Bristowe, 33, exclusively told Us Weekly her thoughts on The Bachelor’s 23rd season during the Governors Ball following the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, September 17.

“I was really rooting for Jason [Tartick] to be the Bachelor, but I think he campaigned too hard,” she told Us. “So I think they were like, ‘Uh, maybe Colton doesn’t want it as bad. Let’s give it to him.’”

The Canadian-born reality star, who attended the Emmys alongside Sterling Wines, admits she doesn’t know Underwood but says she doesn’t think he knows what he wants. “I think he’s the kind of guy that keeps thinking he’s supposed to be this certain guy and he’s supposed to go for this kind of girl and he’s supposed to do this because he was an athlete,” she explained. “And I think he should just learn how to follow his heart a little better because I think it hasn’t led him in the right direction before. [He should] just trust his gut and trust his heart.”

Bristowe also had trouble imagining the perfect match for the former football star. “I can’t read Colton, so I’m like, I don’t know what kind of girl would be good for him because I don’t know what he wants and I don’t think he knows what he wants,” she told Us.

That said, the “Off the Vine” podcast host fully intends on watching the new season. “Anyone who they pick for the Bachelor doesn’t matter because we’re all going to tune in no matter what, and it all depends on the girls to give us the good TV,” she added.

The Bachelor season 23 premieres on ABC in January.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!