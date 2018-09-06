Getting ready for the night of all nights! The first batch of presenters for the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards have officially been revealed.

Among those who will take the podium during the star-studded ceremony include Kate McKinnon, Tina Fey, Millie Bobby Brown, Alec Baldwin, Michael Douglas, Sandra Oh and Rachel Brosnahan — who are all up for awards themselves.

Saturday Night Live creator and producer Lorne Michaels — who will serve as the executive producer for the 2018 show — announced the presenters on Thursday, September 6.

Kit Harington, Taraji P. Henson, Constance Wu, Tracy Morgan and Bob Odenkirk will also present during the live broadcast.

Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update” anchors Michael Che and Colin Jost are set to host the award show, which is set to take place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California on Monday, September 17.

The news of Che and Jost’s upcoming gig was first announced by Variety in April. Network chairman Robert Greenblatt told Us Weekly in a statement at the time: “NBC is thrilled to be the home of this year’s Emmy Awards and with Colin and Michael in the driver’s seat as hosts, along with surprise appearances by other cast members of Saturday Night Live, I think we are in for one of the funniest awards shows in a long time.”

The Emmys will air on Monday, September 17, on NBC at 8 p.m. ET.

