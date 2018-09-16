He’s ready! Michael Che spoke candidly about his preparation to host the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, September 17, and revealed he’s not letting his duties get the best of him.

The 35-year-old Saturday Night Live star took to his Instagram Stories on Saturday, September 15, to share an article titled, “Hosting the first Emmys of the #MeToo era, Colin Jost and Michael Che have a lot to prove.”

Alongside the screenshot, the comedian wrote, “no we don’t,” before elaborating in the next Story. “Worst case scenario, you don’t like a joke. That’s it. Thats all that can happen,” he penned. “Of the thousands of jokes being told on TV at any given time, you might not like 12 we tell. That’s the absolute worst case scenario.”

Che continued, “or god forbid we tell a mean joke. Imagine that. We tell a joke that’s in the opposite direction of your personal politics,” before noting that “if THIS is your concern, your life is dope.”

A follower then got in on the conversation, asking, “So much pressure…but why?” To which the New York City native replied: “lol its not. Its actually fun! Its like summer camp. I just hate waking up early, and i can’t go drinking as much, but other than that, its mad fun. & I MET ELLEN!!”

Che ended the series of Stories with a message to the critics: “the people that hate you watch you closer than even your biggest fans. Its like that game where you gotta stare at a picture to find all the things thats wrong with it.”

The Michael Che Matters star is set to host the Emmys alongside his “Weekend Update” cohost, Colin Jost, live on NBC on Monday, September 17, at 8 p.m. ET.

