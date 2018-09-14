Who will win gold on TV’s biggest night? The 70th annual Primetime Emmy Awards will be held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Monday, September 17.

This is the first time in four years that the Emmys will be held on a Monday. NBC made the move to avoid conflict with Sunday Night Football.

As the big night approaches, Us Weekly has rounded up everything you need to know. Read on for details!

What Time?

The 2018 ceremony kicks off on NBC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Who Is Hosting?

Michael Che and Colin Jost have been tapped to lead this year’s show. The anchors from Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update” segment will work alongside their boss, Lorne Michaels, who is executive producing the 2018 Emmys telecast.

Who Is Presenting?

The coveted trophies will be handed out by Patricia Arquette, Alec Baldwin​, Eric Bana, Angela Bassett, Samantha Bee, Connie Britton, Rachel Brosnahan, Millie Bobby Brown, RuPaul, Benicio Del Toro, Michael Douglas, Tina Fey, Claire Foy, Hannah Gadsby, Ilana Glazer, Kit Harington, Taraji P. Henson, Abbi Jacobson, Jimmy Kimmel, Kate McKinnon, Tracy Morgan, Elisabeth Moss, Bob Odenkirk, Sandra Oh​, Sarah Paulson, Issa Rae, Andy Samberg, Matt Smith, Ben Stiller, Constance Wu and the cast of Queer Eye.

Who Is Nominated?

HBO’s Game of Thrones scored 22 nominations this year after missing the eligibility window for the 2017 ceremony. Fellow HBO drama Westworld followed close behind with 21 nods, the same number as NBC’s Saturday Night Live. Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale earned 20 nominations, with FX’s The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story not far behind with 18 and FX’s Atlanta at 16.

