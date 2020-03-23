Laura Pieri has already released a strong contender for song of the summer!

Born and raised in Sao Paulo, Brazil, the multi-talented entertainer quickly became one to watch after her 2018 debut single, “I Will Follow You.” Now, she’s teaming up with legendary producer Cory Rooney — who has worked with everyone from Marc Anthony to Mariah Carey — for a bubbly new anthem titled “All I Need.”

“Every 20 or so years, a new artist comes along that is comparable to one of the greats of our time,” Rooney, 52, said of his new protégé. “Laura checks all the boxes and the release of this song is her true debut into the music industry.”

Ahead of the release of her new single, the up-and-coming pop princess dished to Us Weekly about the inspiration behind the catchy track — and why she thinks it’ll be a hit.

“It’s a feel good song that focuses on a love that doesn’t drive you crazy,” the singer tells Us. “It’s about a love that is fair and affectionate and just rare. Sometimes that’s exactly what you need. Not everyone needs drama and the big explosive and crazy romance.”

Performing has always been a huge part of Pieri’s personality, even at a young age. “I’m an extroverted Gemini,” she teases. “I’m pretty sure I came out of the womb dramatically.”

Not only is Pieri beginning to make waves within the music industry, but she’s also stealing scenes in Snapchat Originals’ Endless. The popular digital series has given the South American starlet a chance to step into the spotlight inhabiting a different persona, but she’ll always be drawn to the way that music allows her to be herself.

“I love acting, don’t get me wrong. But there’s something about performing and making music that is magical on a different level,” she explains.

This year is already proving to be a big one for Pieri, and she has her Grammy-winning mentor to thank for his wise guidance and constant support.

“He always tells me I have to believe in what I’m doing,” the New York University student tells Us of Rooney. “He always says: ‘Commit. If you don’t believe in yourself, no one else will.'”

“All I Need” is available to stream now on Spotify and Apple Music.

With reporting by Leanne Aciz-Stanton