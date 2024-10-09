Eric Roberts was “devastated” to get eliminated from Dancing With the Stars season 33 — but he wasn’t trying to recreate an Anna Delvey moment.

“It’s a very simple answer,” Roberts told Us Weekly exclusively following the DWTS live show on Tuesday, October 8. “It’s very sad that I have to leave Britt [Stewart]. It is very happy that I don’t have to learn another dance.”

Roberts, 68, and Stewart, 35, were one of two couples sent home from the competition during Hair Metal Night on Tuesday. When DWTS cohost Julianne Hough went to speak with Roberts after his elimination, he didn’t offer much in terms of responses to her questions. (Reginald VelJohnson and Emma Slater were also eliminated.)

“Is this another ‘nothing’ moment?” Hough, 36, wondered. Roberts was quick to deny, saying, “No, no.”

Related: Every ‘Dancing With the Stars‘ Pro Through the Years: Where Are They Now? Mirrorball champs or not, Dancing With the Stars has featured some impeccable professional dancers in the years since the ABC competition series premiered in 2005. Derek Hough, Cheryl Burke and Maksim Chmerkovskiy are among the talent who have lit up the ballroom. Some of the show’s stars went on to achieve major success in their careers while […]

Delvey, 33, raised eyebrows following her elimination earlier this season for claiming that she took “nothing” away from the competition in a now-viral moment with Hough. (Delvey’s former partner, DWTS pro Ezra Sosa, has since gotten a “nothing” tattoo to commemorate the moment.)

When Hough brought Delvey up on Tuesday, it came as a shock to Roberts.

“That really hurt my feelings. It really hurt my feelings,” the actor told Us. “I was devastated at how badly I danced, and I was speechless. To be compared to somebody I don’t really know made me feel funny, but I’m fine.”

Roberts’ elimination came following a two-night DWTS event. On Soul Train Night, which took place on Monday, October 7, he and Stewart danced a foxtrot to “Let’s Stay Together” by Al Green. They got a score of 24 out of 40 and dedicated the routine to Roberts’ wife, Eliza. The following evening, Roberts and Stewart earned a 22 out of 40 for their paso doble to “Cherry Pie” by Warrant.

“Elimination is never easy, especially when you just, you know, I give it my all to my partners,” Stewart told Us on Tuesday. “It doesn’t matter who my partner is. I am going to make them shine, if I can. I’m gonna push as much as I can.”

Related: Most Controversial ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Contestants Ever since its debut, Dancing With the Stars has made headlines — sometimes for its eyebrow-raising casting. One of the most controversial decisions by ABC came ahead of season 28 in summer 2019 when Sean Spicer was announced as part of the cast. At the time, many celebrities reacted to the news about the former […]

The professional dancer went on to say that she’s “bummed” overall to have their time on the season cut short.

“I’m bummed to not be able to see him every day,” she added, joking that Roberts will “reduce so much stress in his life” after leaving the ballroom.

Despite their elimination, Roberts told Us that he and Stewart will take away “a great friendship” from the show.

“Britt and her man, [fiancé Daniel Durant], and me and my woman have a double date already planned,” Roberts said. “I’m taking something out of here forever.”

Dancing With the Stars airs simultaneously on ABC and Disney+ Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET. You can watch episodes on Disney+ the next day.

Reporting by Mariel Turner