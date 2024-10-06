Dancing With the Stars pro Ezra Sosa won’t be forgetting season 33 partner Anna Delvey’s infamous “nothing” comment any time soon. In fact, he’ll remember it every time he takes off his shirt.

Sosa, 23, debuted a new tattoo on his left shoulder in a TikTok uploaded on Saturday, October 5. In the clip, a paper towel swiped along his skin to reveal the quote “nothing” written in script, along with “33.” (The number represents the DWTS season, which also was Sosa’s debut as a pro.)

The video was set to the audio from the viral exchange between Delvey, 33, and cohost Julianne Hough. “There you have it, absolutely nothing,” Sosa lip-synced in the TikTok as he pointed a finger gun at the camera.

“I’m such an idiot,” Sosa captioned the upload, alongside head shaking and saluting face emojis.

Delvey was quick to chime in in the comments section of the post, writing, “Exactly.” The upload also garnered reactions from other DWTS pros and contestants.

“NOW THIS IS ICONIC!!!!!!” Rylee Arnold wrote, adding, “So happy I was with you for this.” Ilona Maher replied, “That is too good.”

After Delvey and Sosa were eliminated during week 2 of DWTS in September, Hough asked what Delvey was going to take away from her experience on the show. “Nothing,” Delvey replied as Sosa shook his head and smiled. “There you have it, absolutely nothing,” Hough said, while cohost Alfonso Riberiro added, “You had fun, stop it.”

Following their exit from the ABC reality series, Sosa claimed that Delvey wasn’t ready to say goodbye to the ballroom.

Related: ‘DWTS‘ Cast, Judges and Pros React to Anna Delvey‘s ‘Nothing‘ Comment Anna Delvey’s exit interview on Dancing With the Stars will go down in infamy on the show — and her fellow cast members, judges and pros have thoughts. While saying goodbye to the DWTS ballroom, Delvey was asked by cohost Julianne Hough what she was planning to take away from her experience on the show. […]

“When we were eliminated, I could tell from the jump just staring at her face, she was a little upset about it,” Sosa told Entertainment Weekly in September. “So I was like, ‘She’s going to go off on Julianne, I can see it happening.’ But when she said, ‘Nothing,’ I was like, ‘I’ll take it, this is good.’ It was so iconic though.”

Delvey’s journey on DWTS was a controversial one from the beginning. In 2018, she was arrested and remained in prison through her sentencing the following year. She served two years after being convicted on charges of grand larceny, second-degree larceny and theft of services. Delvey was released from prison in 2022 after paying $10,000 bail and placed on house arrest.

While reflecting on his time with Delvey, Sosa said that he wanted people to understand how “incredibly sweet she is,” adding that she’s “really misunderstood.”

“I think the people who kind of treat her as Anna Delvey, she kind of feels the need to kind of portray that to them,” Sosa told Extra in September. “But with her, whenever I was dancing or teaching her, I really tried my best to see her for the person she is outside the persona, and she really is lovely.”

After leaving the show, Delvey accused DWTS of using her “to drive up the ratings,” claiming “they never had any plans to give me any chance to grow and only cared about exploiting me for attention.”

“It was predatory of them to try [to] make me feel inadequate and stupid, all while I did get progressively better, yet they chose to disregard that,” Delvey told NBC News in September, alleging that she was “never really given a fair chance by the viewers or some of the judges, given their nonsensical scoring.”

Dancing With the Stars airs simultaneously on ABC and Disney+ Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET. Episodes are available to stream on Hulu and Disney+ the next day.