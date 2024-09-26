Anna Delvey’s exit interview on Dancing With the Stars will go down in infamy on the show — and her fellow cast members, judges and pros have thoughts.
While saying goodbye to the DWTS ballroom, Delvey was asked by cohost Julianne Hough what she was planning to take away from her experience on the show. “Nothing,” Delvey replied, as her partner, Ezra Sosa, shook his head and smiled.
“There you have it, absolutely nothing,” Hough said as cohost Alfonso Ribeiro chimed in, “You had fun, stop it.”
Delvey’s parting words weren’t the only time she raised eyebrows during her short stint on the show. Delvey’s casting announcement in September ruffled feathers due to her criminal past.
In 2018, Delvey was arrested and remained in prison through her May 2019 sentencing, serving two years after being convicted on charges of grand larceny, second-degree larceny and theft of services. In October 2022, Delvey was released from prison after paying $10,000 bail and placed on house arrest.
Scroll down to see reactions to Delvey’s “nothing” remark:
Eric Roberts
Roberts’ jaw dropped when he watched the moment for the first time during an appearance on NewsNation. “That’s kinda rough,” Roberts, who is competing on DWTS season 33, said.
Carrie Ann Inaba
The judge told Entertainment Weekly that she “was taken aback by her comment when asked what she learned from being on the show, and she flatly said, ‘Nothing.’”
She added, “That was dismissive not only of the opportunity she was given, of her wonderful and supportive partner Ezra in his debut season, but also of all of us who work on the show — from the dancers to behind the scenes to the creative team. We all put in the effort to give her a fair opportunity. But I don’t think she could see that and it’s a shame. A little gratitude could have changed the narrative.”
Julianne Hough
The DWTS cohost shared the moment via Instagram, captioning the clip, “There you have it….. ICONIC 🤣☠️.”
Alfonso Ribeiro
Ribeiro, who won DWTS season 19 in 2014 with Witney Carson and now cohosts the series, admitted that Delvey’s comment was “obviously not an answer that any of us would be expecting.”
“It was an honest answer,” Ribeiro added. “Like, ‘What am I going to take away from this? Hurt, pain, suffering.’”
Amanda Kloots
Kloots, who competed with Alan Bersten on season 30 in 2021, noted that her time on DWTS “changed” her life.
“It healed me in ways I never expected it to, and she could’ve had that,” Kloots said on The Talk. “And for her to get up there — and I know it’s probably only been [a few] weeks with the partner before — Ezra is an incredible dancer, an incredible friend, an incredible dance partner. And I can only imagine what he gave to her in the weeks that they worked together. I think it was a disgrace that she said she got nothing. I really do.”
Cheryl Burke
Burke, who was a pro for 17 years on the show, told Variety of the moment, “I believe that the feeling is mutual from the fans of show.”
Ezra Sosa
Sosa wasn’t surprised by his partner’s remark. “I knew she was going to say something very iconic and something very Anna Delvey with her exit,” Sosa told Extra. “Of course, she has to. It’s very typical. We would expect nothing less of her.”
Days later, Sosa revealed he thinks her comment could have had a different meaning. “I think she was referring to taking anything away ‘physically,’” Sosa wrote via his Instagram Story, alongside a clip of the viral moment.