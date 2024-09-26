Former Dancing With the Stars pro Cheryl Burke did not hold back when sharing her thoughts on Anna Delvey’s “nothing” comment after her season 33 elimination.

“I believe that the feeling is mutual from the fans of show,” Burke, 40, told Variety on Wednesday, September 25.

When Delvey, 33, was sent home on Tuesday, September 24, DWTS cohost Julianne Hough asked the controversial fashionista what she’d take away from the competition. “Nothing,” Delvey replied.

Fans were outraged by Delvey’s comment — and general lack of emotion — while her partner, Ezra Sosa just rolled his eyes.

On Wednesday, Delvey appeared on Good Morning America and doubled down on her feelings about the show. Delvey said that “getting eliminated” was her favorite part of being on DWTS.

ABC’s choice to cast Delvey on the show was a controversial one following the 2017 arrest of the “Fake Heiress,” as she’s come to be known. Delvey was convicted of one count of attempted grand larceny, three counts of grand larceny and four counts of theft in 2019 and subsequently sentenced to 12 years in prison. By 2021, she was released on parole to serve out the rest of her sentence under house arrest. She received special permission to compete on DWTS — while wearing an ankle monitor — amid her deportation case.

Previously, Burke weighed in on Delvey’s DWTS casting with Us Weekly exclusively. The professional dancer’s biggest issue was the pro Delvey had been cast with. Sosa, 23, just joined the show as a pro this year.

“I really wish that she was paired with Val [Chmerkovskiy], because I think Val would’ve cracked her open a little bit as far as finding some sort of emotion, whatever emotion she needed to express,” she shared with Us earlier this month while promoting her “Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans” podcast with iHeartRadio. (Burke has been breaking down this season of DWTS during various episodes.)

Burke speculated that there was a “disconnect” between Delvey and the show because of the reaction to her casting. She said the controversial figure might have felt like “she’s being attacked” publicly.

“Psychologically you’re like, ‘OK, protect, protect, protect, protect. Don’t let anybody in,’” Burke continued. “I get it, but I just wonder if it’s almost, like, too soon, right? You can’t avoid the comments.”

The former DWTS star also explained how Delvey could change the narrative surrounding her casting.

“I think it’s the one expression on her face almost looks a little bit like she’s entitled and looks like she doesn’t want to be here,” Burke told Us. “And I know that that’s not the case because I saw it last night.”