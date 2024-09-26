Your account
Entertainment

Julianne Hough Reacts to Anna Delvey’s ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Exit Interview: ‘Iconic’

By
Anna Delvey Previously Told Us She Would Put Her Dancing With the Stars Mirrorball in Storage 2 Ezra Sosa Julianne Hough
Julianne Hough, Anna Delvey, and Ezra Sosa. Eric McCandless

Julianne Hough has one word for Anna Delvey’s viral Dancing With the Stars exit interview: iconic.

“There you have it….. ICONIC 🤣☠️,” the DWTS cohost, 36, captioned a clip she shared via Instagram of Delvey saying she’d take “nothing” away from her time on the show during the Tuesday, September 24, episode.

After the results were announced Tuesday, Hough asked Delvey what she was going to take away from her experience on the show. “Nothing,” the convicted felon replied as her professional dance partner Ezra Sosa shook his head and smiled.

“There you have it, absolutely nothing,” Hough said, while cohost Alfonso Ribeiro added, “You had fun, stop it.” (Tori Spelling and her partner, Pasha Pashkov, were also sent home during the episode’s double elimination.)

Under Hough’s Instagram post, Sosa himself weighed in, appearing to defend Delvey. “i think she was referring to anything you’d be taking away ‘physically,’” he commented.

Former DWTS pro Peta Murgatroyd commented, “I spat my drink out.”

However, judge Carrie Ann Inaba had a very different reaction to Delvey, one of DWTS’ most controversial celebrity contestants, and her glib remark.

“As for Anna, I was taken aback by her comment when asked what she learned from being on the show, and she flatly said, ‘Nothing.’” Inaba said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly published on Wednesday, September 25. “That was dismissive not only of the opportunity she was given, of her wonderful and supportive partner Ezra in his debut season, but also of all of us who work on the show-from the dancers to behind the scenes to the creative team.”

DWTS’ Carrie Ann Inaba Says She Has to ‘Fight Harder’ to Be Heard as the Only Female Judge
ABC/Christopher Willard

“We all put in the effort to give her a fair opportunity. But I don’t think she could see that and it’s a shame. A little gratitude could have changed the narrative,” Inaba added.

katie holmes on red carpet

For his part, Sosa was bracing himself for Delvey to deliver a memorable exit.

“I knew she was going to say something very iconic and something very Anna Delvey with her exit,” Sosa, 23, told Extra after they got the boot. “Of course, she has to. It’s very typical. We would expect nothing less of her.”

Earlier this week, Sosa tearfully defended Delvey via TikTok following harsh criticism from DWTS alum Maks Chmerkovskiy, who called her a “professional liar” and “s—-y dancer.” Sosa found Delvey crying in the bathroom over the hate she received online.

