Ezra Sosa was not surprised by partner Anna Delvey’s attitude after being sent home from Dancing With the Stars.

“I knew she was going to say something very iconic and something very Anna Delvey with her exit,” Sosa, 23, told Extra on Tuesday, September 24. “Of course, she has to. It’s very typical. We would expect nothing less of her.”

Seconds after being eliminated on the Tuesday episode, cohost Julianne Hough asked Delvey, 33, she was going to take away from her experience on the show. “Nothing,” Delvey replied as Sosa shook his head and smiled.

“There you have it, absolutely nothing,” Hough, 36, said, while cohost Alfonso Ribeiro added, “You had fun, stop it.” (Tori Spelling and her partner, Pasha Pashkov, were also sent home during the episode’s double elimination.)

One day after her departure from the ABC reality series, Delvey reposted praise from her pal, publicist Kelly Cutrone, via her Instagram Story.

“Loving the real of @theannadelvey,” Cutrone, 58, wrote on Wednesday, September 25. “I could give 2 fks flex.” While sharing the message of support for Delvey, Cutrone uploaded the viral moment where the season 33 contestant reflected on her short DWTS stint.

Delvey’s journey on DWTS has been a controversial one from the very beginning due to how she found herself in the spotlight. Delvey was arrested in 2018 and remained in prison through her sentencing the following year. She served two years after being convicted on charges of grand larceny, second-degree larceny and theft of services. Delvey was released from prison in 2022 after paying $10,000 bail and placed on house arrest. Her saga was dramatized for the Netflix series Inventing Anna.

After her exit, Sosa claimed on Tuesday that Delvey continually apologized to him for cutting his first season as a pro short. “I was like, ‘No, don’t apologize. I’m here for you, this is your journey,’” he told the outlet. “I apologized, like, ‘I’m sorry I couldn’t take you any further.’”

While reflecting on his time in the competition with Delvey, Sosa noted that he wanted viewers to understand how “incredibly sweet she is” while adding that she’s “really misunderstood.”

“I think the people who kind of treat her as Anna Delvey, she kind of feels the need to kind of portray that to them,” Sosa told the outlet on Tuesday. “But with her, whenever I was dancing or teaching her, I really tried my best to see her for the person she is outside the persona, and she really is lovely.”

Dancing With the Stars airs simultaneously on ABC and Disney+ Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET. Episodes are available to stream on Hulu and Disney+ the next day.