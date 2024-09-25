Your account
Entertainment

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans Are Crying for Reginald VelJohnson and Freaking Out Over Anna Delvey

By
Disney/Andrew Eccles (2)

Dancing With the Stars fans were in for an emotional rollercoaster while watching Reginald VelJohnson advance to the next round and hearing Anna Delvey’s response to being eliminated — and it’s only the second episode of the season.

“Me after watching Reginald’s performance realizing I will be voting without hesitation each week,” one user wrote via X on Tuesday, September 24, alongside a meme of Steve Carrell tearing up in The Office.

Another added, “How can you not love Reggie!! The actor came out in this dance! In character the whole time!! Progress was MADE and that’s all we can ask for! I hope we can see him and Emma [Slater] as much as possible.”

Several social media users, however, shared less positive reactions to Delvey, 33.

“I am fully convinced that Anna Delvey thought she’d be able to win Dancing With the stars with zero effort, and she’s checked out now that she knows it’s hard,” a third wrote.

Another added, “Good Anna Delvey is off Dancing With the Stars. She [is] not famous, she’s infamous for scamming people. Then her response during the exit interview, typical. Not a thank you for her partner or anything. Classless. She can’t even fake that.”

Disney/Eric McCandless

During the Tuesday episode of the ABC reality series, fans said goodbye to Delvey and her partner, Ezra Sosa, as well as Tori Spelling and her partner, Pasha Pashkov.

The two pairings were in the bottom half of the leaderboard, but shocked some fans with their early departure. “Tori Spelling you angel you didn’t deserve this,” one user wrote via X.

Based on Slater and pro Britt Stewart’s reactions to being saved with their partners, VelJohnson and Eric Roberts, respectively — it’s safe to say they were expecting to be sent home.

After cohost Alfonso Ribeiro announced that Roberts and Stewart are moving to the next round, the pro dancer seemingly mouthed, “What?” The two embraced before moving off the stage.

Spelling, Delvey and VelJohnson, who were not necessarily the bottom three, were the final pairings on the dance floor. As cohost Julianne Hough revealed that VelJohnson would be continuing in the competition, Slater brought her hands to her mouth before hugging her partner.

Before parting ways with the show, Delvey was asked by Hough what she was going to take away from the competition. “Nothing,” she replied, as Sosa shook his head and smiled.

“There you have it, absolutely nothing,” Hough said, while Riberio added, “You had fun, stop it.”

Dancing With the Stars airs simultaneously on ABC and Disney+ Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET. There will be no new episode on Tuesday, October 1.

