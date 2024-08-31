Welcome to Plathville’s Ethan Plath recently arrived in California after traveling from Minnesota on his motorcycle, but he won’t be paying a visit to his ex-wife Olivia Plath while he’s in the state.

Ethan, 26, shared a series of photos of his road trip via Instagram on Saturday, August 31, captioning the post, “Over 10,000 miles after leaving Minnesota I finally made it to the west coast in California! And yes my Jeans show the miles.” In one of the photos, Ethan has a large rip in the seat of his pants.

One commenter asked if he would see his ex-wife while he was in the state, but he replied, “No definitely not.” Olivia, 26, moved from Minnesota to Los Angeles shortly after she announced her divorce from Ethan in October 2023 after five years of marriage and seven years together.

“I have ambivalent memories of us being 18 years old, innocently dreaming of forever — but the partner you choose is a reflection of the world you want to live in, and at 18 I didn’t know who I was or what kind of life I wanted to create for myself,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “There were good moments and I want to remember and honor those.”

She added, “We fell in love as children and are going our separate ways as adults. Wiser, older and braver. We will be OK.” In his own post via Instagram addressing their split, Ethan noted that “it just didn’t work between [them],” and they “both gave it all we had.” The exes officially filed for divorce in February.

While Olivia has jumped back into the dating scene since arriving in Los Angeles, Ethan admitted in a season 6 episode of Welcome to Plathville that he was struggling to move on.

“I don’t understand how you can move on so easily after seven years,” he told Olivia on the August 13 episode after she had arrived in Minnesota to move her things of their apartment. Olivia responded, “Who said it was easy? Because it wasn’t.”

While Ethan hit the open road post-divorce, Olivia has shifted her focus to her new life. In July, she exclusively told Us Weekly that she had a boyfriend.

“For the most part, I keep our relationship more quiet,” she told Us, explaining that viewers will get a glimpse of the budding romance this season. “I’ve done a public relationship and it’s pretty hard. It’s got its challenges with a lot of people weighing in with opinions.”

She added that he and her new beau had met when she was “least expecting it,” and called him “an amazing guy.”

Welcome to Plathville airs on TLC Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET.