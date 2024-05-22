The Try Guys are about to lose another member.

Almost two years after Ned Fulmer left the group amid a relationship he had with a subordinate employee, the Try Guys announced that this upcoming season will be Eugene Lee Yang’s last.

The group, now composed of Yang, Zach Kornfeld and Keith Habersberger, broke the news in an interview with Rolling Stone published on Wednesday, May 22, saying that Yang, 38, will depart “to pursue other creative endeavors.”

“Part of this is bittersweet. We’re gonna miss working with Eugene. He has been one of the true collaborators of both of our lives. But we’ve had a long time to process this,” Kornfeld, 33, said. “So we’re very excited for him, very excited for us, and just feeling very energized by this whole moment.”

Related: Try Guys' Ned Fulmer and Wife Ariel's Family Photos Before Cheating Scandal Cheating scandal aside, Ned Fulmer and his wife, Ariel Fulmer (née VandeVoorde), are proud parents of their two kids. The former Buzzfeed staffer and the interior designer tied the knot in June 2012. Nearly six years later, they announced Ariel was pregnant with their first child. Son Wesley “Wes” was born in 2018. “Wes came […]

“Eugene leaving is something that is sort of necessary for us to keep moving forward,” Habersberger, 36, added. “Things change. The Try Guys’ original cast already came to an end once, But now it’s sort of getting a better finite ending.”

Kornfeld and Habersberger acknowledged Yang’s departure in a video posted via their YouTube channel on Wednesday, explaining “Our Next Big Try.” They said more details from Yang himself would come in a video to be posted Thursday, May 23.

As the title of their video implies, it’s not the only change on the way for the Try Guys. After building their brand on YouTube, they’re also launching their own branded subscription streaming service, 2ndTry TV, named for their production company, 2nd Try. 2ndTry TV will cost $4.99 per month.

BuzzFeed first launched the series in 2014 as a way for Yang, Kornfeld, Habersberger and Fulmer to, naturally, try new things. In their series of funny videos, the group has tried everything from women’s underwear to UFC fighting.

Related: See the Best Celebrity Pranks of All Time Tinseltown is up to some tricks! Though Hollywood can be a serious business, celebrities often share their light-hearted sides — and what better way to prove their comedic nuance than with practical jokes at the expense of others? The Kardashian-Jenner family have pulled a number of pranks on each other over the years, but perhaps […]

The Try Guys’ YouTube channel amassed more than 8 million subscribers and 2.4 billion total views.

“We’re at a point where we find that our taste and our audience’s taste is at odds with what algorithms, specifically, the YouTube algorithm rewards,” Kornfeld told Rolling Stone. “And so by doing 2ndTry TV, we’re creating a space where we can bet on ourselves and bet on our fans to support the shows they want to see.”

It’s an effort to keep the show fresh and financially feasible for as long as the group has fun doing it.

“I love this. It’s too much fun to stop,” Kornfeld said. “I’m not done trying.”