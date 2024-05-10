Swifties are picking up on some potential Matty Healy Easter eggs in Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department set during the European leg of her Eras Tour.

Swift took the stage for the first time since TTPD dropped on Thursday, May 9, in Paris. In addition to giving TTPD its own era, she also changed up her wardrobe and rearranged her setlist to make room for her new songs.

The singer performed several songs from TTPD for the first time, including “But Daddy I Love Him,” “So High School,” “Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me,” “Down Bad,” “Fortnight,” “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived” and “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.”

When Swift released TTPD in April, fans were surprised that most of the album was seemingly about Healy rather than Swift’s ex Joe Alwyn, whom she dated for six years. (Swift and Healy have been connected since 2014 but had a short-lived romance in June 2023 following her breakup from Alwyn.)

As Swift rocked the stage for the TTPD segment, many fans noticed right away that there were several potential homages to the 1975 frontman.

Keep scrolling to see how Swift subtly referenced Healy during The Eras Tour:

The Infamous March and Salute

While performing “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived,” which is rumored to be about Healy, Swift seemingly shaded her ex by performing one of his go-to bits. Healy famously marches and salutes the crowd at his concerts whenever he sings “Love It If We Made It.”

As Swift belted the ballad, she dramatically marched down the stage and saluted the audience as she completed her walk. Fans were quick to pick up on the possible dig.

“I immediately caught that. Such a DIRECT call out. He does it every performance of [‘Love It If We Made It’],” one user commented on a TikTok clip of footage from the concert.

Carrying a Lifeless Frame

Swift dramatically ends “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived” by being carried away by two of her dancers. They gently place Swift on a couch as she gears up her next number.

The choreography is similar to Healy’s onstage scene when he is also carried by a man in a coat to a sofa.

Self-Touching

During the choreography for “So High School,” which is seemingly about Swift’s current boyfriend, Travis Kelce, Swift is sitting around with her dancers. When she gets to the line, “Touch me while your bros play Grand Theft Auto,” she lightly rubs her hand down her chest, mimicking what Healy has done during his live shows.