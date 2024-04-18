Like she always does, Taylor Swift has been leaving secret messages for fans ahead of the release of her 11th album, The Tortured Poets Department — and even dropped a few new lyrics this time around.

Swift, 34, announced TTPD while on stage at the 2024 Grammy Awards in February and proceeded to reveal multiple versions of the record: “The Manuscript,” “The Bolter,” “The Albatross” and “The Black Dog.” Each variant includes a bonus track of the same name.

Leading up to the release of the record, Swift left a slew of Easter eggs at a Spotify experience in Los Angeles — and eagle-eyed fans uncovered clues. Lyrics were found in an open book at the library pop-up, and Us Weekly rounded up each big pre-album reveal:

“I Love You, It’s Ruining My Life”

“As She Was Leaving It Felt Like Breathing”

“Lost the Game of Chance What Are the Chances”

“Even Statues Crumble If They’re Made to Wait”

“Crowd Goes Wild at Her Fingertips / Half Moonshine, Full Eclipse”

“I Wish I Could Unrecall How We Almost Had It All”

“One Less Temptress, One Less Dagger to Sharpen”