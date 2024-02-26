Your account
Entertainment

Everything Ryan Gosling Has Said About Performing ‘I’m Just Ken’ at the 2024 Oscars

By
Everything Ryan Gosling Has Said About Performing at the Oscars
Hector Vivas/Getty Images

It’s official — Ryan Gosling will be channeling his inner Ken at the 2024 Oscars.

Following months of speculation, Variety announced in February that Gosling would perform “I’m Just Ken” live at the 96th annual Academy Awards.

The track, cowritten by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, received a nomination for Best Original Song. While Gosling didn’t score a nomination for the tune, he did earn a nod for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Ken in the film.

Ahead of the awards show, Ronson told Variety that it would be his “dream” for Gosling to perform the song at the Oscars. When asked whether another singer could fill Gosling’s shoes, Ronson replied, “No. I think if Ryan doesn’t do it, then we’re not doing it.”

Gosling, for his part, has remained tight-lipped about the performance but has shared some insight into the possibility of taking on the big number.

Keep scrolling for everything Gosling has said about performing at the Oscars:

‘Open to It’

During an interview with Variety in February, Gosling revealed he hadn’t been asked about performing yet.

“It might be too much of a risk to have me do it,” he said. “I don’t know how that would work. But I’m open to it.”

Ryan Gosling. Jaap Buitendijk/Warner Bros. Pictures

‘Do You Get Paid to Sing at the Oscars?’

Gosling joked he hadn’t been invited to the Oscars yet when asked in January whether he’d be game to perform the hit song.

“And I wasn’t thinking about it until now, and now it’s all I’m going to think about. Do you get paid to sing at the Oscars? Do you have to drive yourself? What kind of scratch is involved? They pick you up at least, right?” he said to W magazine.

Ryan Gosling as KEN in “Barbie.” Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

‘I Only Sing at the Oscars’

When asked what his go-to karaoke song is, Gosling admitted he doesn’t have one. “I only sing at the Oscars. … Oh, no, wait, I don’t,” he joked to W magazine in January.

Gosling added that Ken’s song would be James Ingram’s “Just Once” and proceeded to belt out a few lyrics from the track.

