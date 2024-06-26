Fans have gotten their first look at Sophie Turner, the jewel thief.

Turner posted a sneak peek of her new drama, Joan, via Instagram on June 25. The Game of Thrones alum plays Joan Hannington, the notorious British diamond thief. The six-episode series is set in the 1980s, and the show’s official synopsis describes Joan as a “fiery, uncompromising and intoxicating character, who is not without her own deep scars and vulnerability.”

When Joan is released in the fall, fans will see the project that kept Turner on set in September 2023 amid her divorce from Joe Jonas. Turner and Jonas share daughters Willa and Delphine. She called that time “the worst few days of my life.”

“I remember I was on set, I was contracted to be on set for another two weeks, so I couldn’t leave. My kids were in the States and I couldn’t get to them because I had to finish Joan. And all these articles started coming out,” she recalled to British Vogue in May.

When Is the ‘Joan’ Release Date?

Joan is scheduled for a September release via ITVX, the streaming platform for the UK’s ITV network. It will premiere on The CW in the United States on October 2.

Is There a ‘Joan’ Trailer?

Turner shared a first-look trailer for Joan via her Instagram in June. In it, she is shown donning disguises, evading police and approaching her daughter while signaling her to keep quiet.

The words “Mother, lover, liar, thief,” flash across the screen throughout.

Who Else Is in the ‘Joan’ Cast?

Turner stars alongside Frank Dillane, known for his role as Nick Clark on Fear the Walking Dead. Dillaine plays Boisie Hannington, a London antique dealer whom Joan eventually marries.

Kirsty J. Curtis plays Nancy, a salon worker and Joan’s older sister, while Gershwyn Eustache Jnr portrays Albie, a man from Boisie’s past.

What Is the Plot of ‘Joan?’

The series picks up at a time when Joan is in a particularly vulnerable spot. Joan, mother to 6-year-old Kelly, is trapped in a “disastrous marriage” with a “violent criminal” named Gary, the synopsis says. Gary goes on the run, and Joan seizes the opening to create a new life for herself and Kelly. And by “a new life,” Joan means ascending to the status of “Godmother” in the London criminal underworld, pulling off heists and embarking on a “thrilling, high-stakes journey” driven by her love for her daughter.

Who Is the Real Joan Hannington?

The real Joan Hannington is a notorious and cunning jewel thief who used her intelligence and charm to her advantage. She was constantly underestimated, according to the summary for her own not-yet-released memoir, but was able to use her gift for disguise to transform into different characters and evade capture.

After an 11-year-marriage to Boisie, the mother of two now lives “by the seaside” with her two dogs.