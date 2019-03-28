It’s a reality TV crossover triangle. Morgan Willett, who first appeared on Big Brother: Over the Top, reunited with Survivor alum and ex-boyfriend Jay Starrett, and the two were back together when Ex on the Beach came to an end. However, everything changed when she went on The Challenge: War of the Worlds.

“As soon as I left the Ex on the Beach house, three days later, I left to go film The Challenge. It took me going to the middle of nowhere, sitting by myself in a desert and being, like, ‘OK, maybe I jumped into things a little too soon,’” Morgan, 23, explains in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek of the Ex on the Beach reunion special. “I care about Jay as a person. We were not meant to be in a relationship.”

Jay, 29, then says that he helped Morgan get ready for The Challenge, and when she was sent home, he received a call from her sister who told him he was in a “love triangle” now with Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio.

Plus, Morgan’s sister shared that Morgan and her Challenge partner were on a two-week vacation together. (In case you want to see inside the vacay, both Bananas and Morgan shared multiple photos on social media from their “#AdventuresofBanorgan” trip.)

While Morgan claims Jay had broken up with her before anything romantic happened with Bananas, Jay’s not convinced.

The Ex on the Beach reunion airs on MTV Thursday, March 28, at 8 p.m. ET.

