The pressure cooker is on! Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno deal with everything from relationship to relative problems in season 2 of The Family Chantel. Us Weekly has an exclusive first look at the new episodes, and they are full of drama.

The trailer begins with Chantel, 29, and Pedro, 28, shouting at each other. “You out of anybody should know how much this hurts me right now,” she yells as he reiterates his stance. “I support you more than your family right now and you know that,” he replies.

Chantel then admits that the couple, who tied the knot after meeting in the Dominican Republic, are “still trying to work on our relationship.”

Pedro thinks the pair are on more solid footing, though. “We not been better? A little bit? Like a teensy bit?” he asks, to which she responds, “Maybe a little.”

Elsewhere in the teaser, the 90 Day Fiancé alums deal with family matters. Chantel’s brother Royal moves back to Atlanta with wife Angenette, who is from the Philippines. He explains that they met via Facebook after she reached out to him. “Anybody who has a problem with it can mind their own business,” he tells Pedro.

Chantel later confronts Angenette as she tries on wedding gowns. “I feel like maybe Royal doesn’t trust you enough or something,” she suggests.

After the family travels to the Philippines to meet Angenette’s loved ones, Chantel takes aim. “We believe that she was fishing for an American guy,” she says.

“They can go to their country already,” Angenette retorts, in tears. “They can go back.” Chantel then urges her to not return to the United States.

Pedro then meets sister Nicole Jimeno’s boyfriend, Alejandro, and accuses her of being “full of lies.” When Nicole introduces him to her mother, things do not go well. “He’s not the man for you,” she insists as she throws him out of her home.

At the end of the trailer, a fight breaks out while Pedro teases, “The pot is going to blow up.”

Season 2 of The Family Chantel premieres on TLC Monday, October 12, at 10 p.m. ET.