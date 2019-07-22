Over for good? Pedro thought his marriage to Chantel was over during the Sunday, June 21 Tell-All episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? It all happened after they got in a huge fight when she finally saw the footage of him dancing with other women. Catch up on what you might have missed this week!

Chantel Lost It

Chantel and Pedro had the most explosive part of the reunion when she saw the footage of him dancing with other women. She was upset and angry and finally stopped holding back.

“You went over there to hang out with hoes,” Chantel said. “It just shows that he really doesn’t respect me or our relationship at all.”

Pedro felt hopeless and admitted he thought their marriage would “never survive.”

“I don’t want to do nothing because I don’t know if I was to stay in this marriage,” he said during his massive blowup.

Larissa Moved On From Colt

Larissa went to trial for the third time and was officially divorced from Colt. She moved in with a friend, was focusing on not losing her U.S. residency and even got a new boyfriend.

“Eric is different from Colt 1000 percent,” she gushed about her new man. “I think that I lost with Colt a big time of my life that I can’t get back.”

The judge extended her case so her lawyer could work on getting the charges reduced, and Colt was angry heading into the reunion, but a part of him still wanted her back.

“Larissa has this power over me. She knows how to control me to some degree and that scares me,” he said.

Jay Cheated Again

Ashley and Jay showed up separately to the reunion even though last week they appeared to have reconciled their relationship. Ashley revealed that Jay had cheated again and she was totally heartbroken.

“I should have left his ass because he’s really young and I’m really dumb,” Ashley said.

He tried to blame her, but everyone backed up Ashley and it seemed as though it was really done between the two of them.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After airs on TLC Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.

