It’s that time of year again! As the nation gears up to watch the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams go head to head at Atlanta’s Mercedez-Benz Stadium for Super Bowl LIII on Sunday, February 3, new experts (a.k.a. famous animals!) are weighing in on who they believe will be the winners.

Viral sensation April the Giraffe is making a special return for the big game. (Last year, she picked the then-reigning champs, the New England Patriots.) The New York-based giraffe captured everyone’s hearts when she welcomed baby Tajiri in April 2017. For 65 days, the world watched and waited for April to give birth, and when she finally did, 2 million viewers cheered as she and her companion, Oliver, welcomed their son, who weighed a whopping 129 pounds and stood at a foot! She’s also mom to Autumn, who was born in 2013, and two others.

The Cincinnati Zoo’s world-famous Fiona the Hippo is coming back, as well. Fiona rose to fame during her January 2017 birth when she became the first Nile hippopotamus in captivity to survive being born six weeks prematurely. Since then, she has inspired many books, an ice cream flavor and has even gotten her Facebook series, The Fiona Show.

This year’s newest expert includes Winter the Dolphin from Clearwater Marine Aquarium in Clearwater, Florida, who’s widely known for having a prosthetic tail.

While scientifically, the results may prove to be false, these adorable animals weighing in the game couldn’t be cuter.

Didn’t place your bets on the 2019 Super Bowl winner? No worries — Fiona, April, a dolphin, gorilla and others are here to help pick the champs.

April the Giraffe

Winner: The Patriots (again!)

Fiona the Hippo

Winner: LA Rams

Winter the Dolphin

Winner: The Patriots

Nala Cat

Winner: The Rams

Crusoe the Dog

Winner: The Patriots

Saambili the Baby Gorilla

Winner: The Rams

Hugh and Buffett the Manatees

Hugh’s Winner: The Rams

Buffett’s Winner: The Patriots

