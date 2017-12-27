Family drama! Farrah Abraham attended her mother Debra Danielsen’s wedding to Dr. David Merz in November, but it looks like Farrah’s daughter, Sophia, didn’t want anything to do with the nuptials.

In a new sneak peek for an upcoming episode of MTV’s Teen Mom OG released on Wednesday, December 27, the 8-year-old made it clear that she didn’t want to be part of her grandmother’s wedding. When the trio is out to dinner together, Farrah and Debra start discussing plans for the ceremony.

Sophia, visibly upset, starts punching herself and growling, so Farrah takes her to the restroom to have a mom-and-daughter chat. “I never want to see her again if she gets married to David,” Sophia says about her grandmother.

Farrah, 26, has also made it very clear that she did not approve of her mother’s significant other on the show, and also told Radar Online in September that she would not be there to watch Debra walk down the aisle. After she had a change of heart and attended the nuptials, Farrah talked to Us Weekly about it and being her mom’s maid of honor.

“I enjoyed the waiting and being a part!” the reality star told Us. “Congrats to my mom and stepdad. I am happy the production company didn’t ruin my mother’s special day. Everyone was glad there was not production and we got a chance to enjoy a true special time!”

Farrah and Dr. Dave have not seen eye to eye ever since they got into a fight during a season 6 episode of the MTV show after he criticized Farrah’s behavior. The Love Through Limelight author and her mom also appeared on Marriage Boot Camp Reality Stars: Family Edition this year, and they argued about Merz not asking Farrah for approval before proposing to her mom.

“If the mother–ker cared about your family, he should have planned it with me and asked if that was OK,” Farrah yelled at her mom in an episode of the We tv show. “I’m your f–king daughter that you should show that you f–king care about,” she continued. “You know what I will let happen. I’ll let you go be Debra, and I’ll let that happen. And then I’ll let you and your f–king con artist have a great non-marriage.”

Check out the sneak peek above to see Sophia’s full reaction. Teen Mom OG airs on MTV on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

