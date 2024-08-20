Dick Wolf’s FBI has been taking viewers inside the high-stakes world of the Federal Bureau of Investigations since 2018 — and season 7 is expected to be just as exciting.

“I think we’re going to dive into Maggie’s personal story a little bit more,” Zeeko Zaki, who plays Omar “OA” Zidan, told The Wrap in May, referencing OA’s FBI partner Maggie Bell’s (Missy Peregrym) story arc. “We’ve earned the chance to share our personal lives and show what’s happening besides the crimes. Of course, when the show starts, you want to focus on the bombs and the intensity and reel people in, but I think we’re down to give the audience what they want, and us as characters and actors, that’s what we want to do as well.”

Zaki teased that even though Peregrym has taken some time off during the show’s first six seasons, he said he’d “never” take a break. “I want to be in every episode,” he confirmed.

FBI, which was renewed for three more seasons in April, doesn’t just focus on agents OA and Maggie. The series also stars Jeremy Sisto as Jubal Valentine, John Boyd as Stuart Scola, Alana De La Garza as Isobel Castille and Katherine Renee Kane as Tiffany “Tiff” Wallace.

Scroll down for everything we know about FBI season 7:

What Happened During the Season 6 Finale?

The May finale finally brought closure to the team after they hunted for Agent Hobbs’ (Roshawn Franklin) killer throughout the season. Hobbs was killed by a terrorist named Hakim (Antwayn Hopper) while he and Tiff were working undercover.

A guilt-ridden Tiff was the one to kill Hakim, but the shooting caused even more tension for the group. While Maggie thought Hakim had surrendered to Tiff before she shot him, Tiff claimed Hakim pulled a gun on her. OA eventually found the gun Tiff saw and cleared her name.

“In the moment, it absolutely does take her back that her teammates had to whether or not she was acting out of integrity,” Kane exclusively told Us in May of the awkward scene between Tiff and her coworkers. “But I think it’s also an opportunity for her to have a little self-reflection because it’s not totally unjustified.”

In the end, Kane said Tiff got the closure she needed, which viewers saw when Tiff informed Hobbs’ widow that the bad guy was no longer a threat.

‘FBI’ Gets a New Showrunner for Season 7

Rick Eid announced in April that he was stepping down as showrunner after launching the series six years prior. He noted that he will continue to be an executive producer on FBI as he shifts his focus to running Law & Order’s season 24.

The following month, Mike Weiss was tapped to become FBI’s showrunner for season 7. Weiss previously worked as a co-executive producer on Wolf’s Chicago P.D. and most recently was the showrunner for Peacock’s Death and Other Details.

Tiff Is Leaving the FBI

Multiple outlets reported in August that Kane would be exiting FBI after playing Tiff from season 3 through season 6. The actress will reportedly appear in at least one episode of season 7 before taking her leave. (Kane hasn’t commented on the news, and Us Weekly has reached out for comment.)

There’s a New Agent in Town

News broke in August that Lisette Olivera was joining the cast for season 7 as a Behavioral Analysis Unit agent named Syd. Once on Jubal’s team, Syd will get her first shot at being in the field, per Deadline. Olivera will be a series regular, not just a guest star.

What’s Next for Scola and Nina?

During season 6, fans learned a little about Scola (Boyd) and Nina Chase’s (Shantel VanSanten) life as a couple and parents to son Dougie. Although Nina is a main character on FBI: Most Wanted, there is a chance she will crossover to FBI — and vice versa — this season.

“This season, we will learn more about Nina’s upbringing,” Most Wanted showrunner, David Hudgins, told TVLine in August, teasing, “Scolina faces some drama when family comes to town.”

When Does Season 7 Premiere?

Fans can watch season 7 of FBI beginning on Tuesday, October 15, at 8 p.m. ET. The series airs weekly on CBS.