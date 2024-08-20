Katherine Renee Kane is reportedly bidding farewell to her FBI character, Special Agent Tiffany Wallace, during season 7.

The actress, 32, will appear in at least one episode of the upcoming season before exiting the show completely, according to Deadline. (Kane has not yet commented, and Us Weekly has reached out to CBS for confirmation.)

News of Kane’s departure comes after Lisette Olivera was announced as the latest addition to the FBI cast on Monday, August 19. Olivera, 25, will play a Behavioral Analysis Unit agent named Syd, who is now going to be working in the field.

It is unclear how Olivera’s character will be introduced — or how Kane’s Tiff will leave the FBI — but it seems likely that Syd will become Special Agent Stuart Scola’s (John Boyd) partner with Tiff gone.

Boyd, 42, has been a series regular since the beginning of season 2 in 2019. His character was first partnered with Ebonee Noel’s Kristen Chazal before her exit at the end of season 2. Kane joined the cast in 2020 during season 3 and has been a series regular ever since.

During season 6 of FBI, Tiff’s story line was front and center after she witnessed Special Agent Trevor Hobbs’ (Roshawn Franklin) death firsthand following a botched undercover assignment.

Throughout the season, Tiff began to spiral with guilt over Hobbs’ death, and during the May finale, she finally saw his killer brought to justice.

Kane exclusively told Us after the finale that she “believes” Tiff got closure once Hobbs’ killer, a terrorist named Hakim (Antwayn Hopper), was dead and couldn’t hurt anyone else.

“I think about her saga with this whole ordeal in two different ways,” Kane explained. “This sort of [situation with] her trauma or her guilt over Hobbs’ death, but then also the unresolved issue for not only her but the whole team, that there is a terrorist on the loose. I think she does get resolution for both things.”

The actress was hopeful that season 7 would be a fresh start for Tiff after she was “very unhinged” at different points during season 6.

“I think what she needs and what I want to see is for her to soften up. For her to have more ease in her life,” Kane shared with Us. “I think the way that she is driven and passionate about her work is great, and I think it’s why people love her. But I absolutely want to explore more colors of who she is as a woman.”

She teased, “Maybe that includes her, you know, having a love interest. We’ll see.”

FBI returns for season 7 on CBS Tuesday, October 15, at 8 p.m. ET.