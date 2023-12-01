If all you want for Christmas is a Fifth Harmony reunion, then surprise! Ally Brooke and Dinah Jane are your Secret Santas.

Brooke, 30, and Jane, 26, teamed up for a take on “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” dropping a soulful rendition of the holiday classic on Friday, December 1. Against an R&B beat, the Fifth Harmony members spread their angelic wings to imbue the 1943 song with a touch of soul and a touch of sweetness. The result is a version of “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” that’s as cozy as sipping a mug of hot chocolate while standing next to a roaring fireplace.

Jane and Brooke also teamed up for the song’s music video, which saw them decorating Christmas cookies, taking holiday photos, and getting ready for Santa while wearing satin pajamas.

“I’m beyond thrilled to be back together with my former Fifth Harmony mate Dinah!” Brooke said in a press release accompanying the song. “There are no words to explain how it feels to be reunited with our collaboration! We hope to bring lots of happiness to our fans and the world with our reunion!”

Jane added: “There’s a special type of joyous spirit that Christmas brings us all. This holiday season, I’m grateful for this healing union that has brought my good ole sister Ally Brooke and I together through music.”

“May this song encourage you to embrace love, forgiveness and bring comfort to all,” Jane continued. “I pray that this song may connect souls to our dear Savior as His love is the reason for ALL Seasons.”

Fifth Harmony — Brooke, Jane, Lauren Jauregui, and Normani Kordei — announced in 2018 that they were going on indefinite hiatus after six years together. The breakup came roughly two years after Camila Cabello exited the group, with the rest of the band claiming that Cabello’s representatives were the ones who told the girls that she was quitting.

In April 2022, Cabello, 26, released “Psychofreak,” a song where she sang about how she doesn’t “blame the girls for how it went down.” She also gave an interview where she said that while she’s not as close with her former bandmates as she was, they remain “supportive of each other through, like, DMs and stuff. I’m, like, in a really good place with them.”