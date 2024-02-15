Fire Country’s Vince and Sharon Leone aren’t on the same page about their son, Bode, when season 2 premieres, according to Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek.

Warning: Spoilers below for Fire Country’s season 1 finale.

“You go away for a couple of weeks to join the Pine Fire and I was happy for you,” Vince (Billy Burke) tells his wife, Sharon (Diane Farr), in Us’ exclusive clip from the Friday, February 16, episode. “You’re finally back and you want to talk about four-by-fours?”

Sharon quips, “There’s work to do,” as she pretends nothing is wrong between her and Vince after spending months apart. While Sharon has been away from Edgewater, the couple’s son, Bode (Max Thieriot), has returned to prison after falsely confessing to bringing drugs into the Three Rock convict firefighter camp during the season 1 finale.

“Our kid [is] in prison, you don’t want to ask how he is?” Vince fires back at Sharon, to which she declares, “He’s dealing with the consequences of his actions. A year ago, you would’ve said that’s a good thing.”

Vince points out that “a year ago, you were visiting him every chance you got,” which Sharon notes was part of the problem. “I was so enmeshed with our son that I enabled him all the way back to prison,” she claims.

Vince, however, is still upset that Sharon seemingly left him to handle Bode’s latest prison stint alone. “I haven’t slept in months,” he tells his wife. “I know exactly how you feel,” Sharon claps back.

Vince’s reaction to Bode being stuck in prison is a complete 180 to his season 1 approach to parenting. During Fire Country’s debut season, Vince refused to speak with Bode after he was transferred to Three Rock in an attempt to knock off time from his sentence.

During season 1, Sharon helped get Bode moved to Three Rock, which is in their hometown, so she could see her son regularly. However, when Bode lied about bringing drugs to the camp in order to get pal Freddy out of jail, it broke Sharon’s heart.

Burke exclusively told Us earlier this month that Vince and Bode’s relationship has shifted in part because Sharon left them during the season break.

“At the end of last season, Sharon’s character refuses to help out in the way that Vince would [have] liked her to, and then she leaves and goes off on this sabbatical for a while trying to find herself,” Burke, 57, explained of the story line. “I would imagine during that period — it was probably the result of the soul search at that point — Vince saying, ‘Well, what do I do now? Family’s all I got, and I’m going to focus my attention on the family that I have here and now.’”

Burke teased that fans will get to see Vince and Bode’s bond throughout season 2, with or without Sharon’s support.

“Vince and Bode are at their core, I believe, diehard fans of each other,” the actor told Us. “I think that Vince has brought himself back to a place where he’s rooting for his son again. … What happens with Bode’s character is that he roots for that relationship to mend itself as well, and roots for himself to get back on track and get back into this family and get back to what he knows he was born to do.”

Fire Country season 2 premieres on CBS Friday, February 16, at 9 p.m. ET.