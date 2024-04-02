Fire Country fans should be on high alert when the series returns, because the fate of more than one character is up in the air.

“I’ve changed. I’m not the same guy,” Bode (Max Thieriot) tells Cara (Sabina Gadecki) in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek at the all-new episode, airing on CBS Friday, April 5.

Just as Bode is pleading his case to Cara — with whom he might share a daughter — the ambulance they’re riding in screeches to a halt. With Diego (Rafael de la Fuente) at the wheel, the vehicle crashes and flips on its side after hitting a fallen tree.

“Chief, we crashed on the way to the hospital!” Diego calls in over his radio, to which Vince Leone (Billy Burke) responds, “We’re coming!”

Heart thumping music plays in the background before Sharon Leone (Diane Farr) and Vince both realize a fire tornado is coming straight for the town of Edgewater.

The teaser declares, “Everything. Will. Change,” as images of mass destruction, burned playgrounds and winds up to 165 miles per hour swirl around.

Us’ exclusive Fire Country sneak peek cuts to scenes of both Bode and Cara crying flash across the screen before showing Eve (Jules Latimer) held up at gunpoint while dressed in her firefighter gear.

“Every storm passes,” Sharon says while holding onto a scared child.

Bode, meanwhile, smashes the glass next to Diego’s car door to seemingly help get him free, as his parents make a plan to save a group of kids.

“We’re not going to outrun it!” Jake (Jordan Calloway) yells as the fire tornado encroaches on his position alongside Sharon, Vince and Gabriella (Stephanie Arcila).

In the final moments, Sharon falls down and loses grip of the little girl she is helping. The fire seems to be right on her heels in the “can’t miss” episode as the child screams out in fear.

The official logline for the episode titled, “This Storm Will Pass,” states, “The station 42 crew must protect Edgewater and take cover when an extremely rare and dangerous fire tornado leaves lives in peril.”

Who will make it out alive is yet to be seen, but fans can find out by tuning in later this week when the second season of Fire Country returns after a two-week hiatus.

Fire Country airs on CBS Fridays at 9 p.m. ET.