Sharon Leone’s flirty former colleague, Liam, gets an icy reception from both her son, Bode, and husband Vince Leone in the upcoming episode of Fire Country.

Warning: Spoilers below for Fire Country season 2.

“No, no! Get me somebody else,” Vince (Billy Burke) says in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek from the Friday, March 1, episode of Fire Country, when Liam (Jason O’Mara) shows up to help with a fire. (Liam was previously seen getting cozy with Vince’s wife when he didn’t know Vince was watching.)

Liam claps back at Vince, saying, “I think you should show some respect. I volunteered to be here.”

Liam claims that being a firefighter who can fly a drone during a wildfire is something Vince shouldn’t turn away. “Fine, find somebody else,” Liam quips as he starts to walk off.

Vince’s son, Bode (Max Thieriot), shows up to see the pair squabbling and insinuates that he knows Liam crossed a line with Sharon (Diane Farr) when Sharon was assisting with the Campaign fire.

“This the guy?” Bode asks his dad in a stern tone. Bode, who is on site as part of the Three Rock Camp convict firefighters, then tells Liam to “fly your drone.”

Related: Photos of ‘Fire Country’ Cast’s Best BTS Moments Throughout the Seasons The Fire Country cast has been showing fans how much fun they have while filming the series. Fire Country premiered in 2022 after creator and star Max Thieriot pitched a script based on his experience growing up in Northern California fire country. The CBS series follows inmate Bode (Thieriot) as he gets a chance to […]

Liam and Vince are both surprised by Bode’s request, but he argues that Liam’s skills will ultimately help Sharon stay alive.

“My mom’s going to be driving that engine that your drone is going to protect,” Bode says, before promising Liam, “You won’t break this family, but you will help keep it safe.”

When season 2 began in February, fans learned that Sharon had been away from Vince and the town of Edgewater for several months after getting her new kidney. During that time, Sharon was helping stop the Campaign fire while Bode was back in jail for a crime he didn’t commit.

Tension was high between Vince and Sharon when she returned home, mainly because Sharon had cut off Bode. However, by the end of episode 2, which aired last month, Sharon revealed she wanted to support Bode again but she didn’t know how. Bode, meanwhile, was sent back to Three Rock after his name was cleared.

Related: What the Cast of ‘Fire Country’ Looks Like in Real Life Fire Country puts in a lot of work to make their cast look nearly unrecognizable on the show. The CBS series, which premiered in 2022, follows inmate Bode (Max Thieriot) as he gets a chance to shorten his prison sentence by volunteering for the California Conservation Camp Program. Bode gets assigned to his hometown where […]

Although things appeared to be getting back to normal during the February 23 episode, viewers found out that Sharon blamed Vince for her crazy antics during their time apart. “I do know that I needed my husband, and you weren’t there,” Sharon told Vince during season 2, episode 2, to which Vince replied, “You don’t think I wanted to run. I missed you every minute of every day?”

Sharon challenged Vince to “show” her he cared by dating her again. Vince was all-in on the idea and took Sharon to their favorite bar for a drink and to reconnect.

However, things took a turn when Liam walked into the restaurant and grabbed Sharon in an inappropriate manner, suggesting they were previously a couple. Sharon tried to make him stop before Vince noticed their interaction.

Related: Best Firefighter TV Shows: ‘Chicago Fire,’ ‘Fire Country,’ More When it comes to firefighter TV shows, there are plenty for fans to choose from — including Chicago Fire, Fire Country and 9-1-1. Dick Wolf’s Chicago Fire premiered in 2012 and gave life to the One Chicago universe with spinoffs Chicago P.D. and Chicago Med. “The challenge always is that we reflect and we edify […]

“Liam, is that it?” Vince said in a sarcastic tone when came back toward Sharon. “And you are?” Liam quipped. Fans were left with a cliffhanger as to just how friendly Sharon and Liam had been while she was away from home.

The encounter was uncomfortable to say the least, but Burke, 57, exclusively told Us last month that fans should never waver on their love for Vince and Sharon.

“I think regardless of what happens between Vince and Sharon, I think people will still root for it. It’s an idealistic relationship. I think that’s the dynamic that people can invest in,” he said, teasing, “In terms of what will happen … [I] don’t know. I just kind of go along for the ride everybody else does.”

Fire Country airs on CBS Fridays at 9 p.m. ET.