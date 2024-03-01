The Fire Country cast has been showing fans how much fun they have while filming the series.

Fire Country premiered in 2022 after creator and star Max Thieriot pitched a script based on his experience growing up in Northern California fire country. The CBS series follows inmate Bode (Thieriot) as he gets a chance to shorten his prison sentence by volunteering for the California Conservation Camp Program.

Bode’s assignment to his hometown allows him to reconnect with his family and former friends as he continues to make attempts to redeem himself. Kevin Alejandro, Jordan Calloway, Stephanie Arcila, Jules Latimer, Diane Farr and Billy Burke also star in the show.

As the cast continued to grow through the seasons, the cast shared the highlights from their time on set. Arcila previously opened up about the fun energy that goes into filming such an action-filled show.

“Casting and production does such a good job at bringing all of these beautiful humans together. I’m like, ‘How do you know they’re such good humans? This is wonderful,'” she exclusively told Us Weekly in February 2024. “I love it.”

The actress, who plays Gabriela, took pride in how Fire Country managed to keep “attracting” great costars.

“We’re very lucky to have the people that we get. I feel like when it comes to guest stars, we get the best of the best,” she continued. “And that helps a lot because it helps the development of all our stories, our interactions, on set and off. It’s been a fun season and I love it when we welcome new actors onto our show. They’re so talented.”

Keep scrolling for the best behind-the-scenes photos from the Fire Country set: