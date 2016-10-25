OMG

Rory and Jess (and Everyone Else!) Reunite in First ‘Gilmore Girls’ Revival Trailer

By

No time to grab coffee! Netflix dropped the first trailer for the Gilmore Girls revival on Tuesday, October 25 — and it brings more chills than a winter in Stars Hollow.

In the nostalgia-filled clip, which you can gush over in the video above, Rory (Alexis Bledel) and Lorelai (Lauren Graham) are both at a crossroads in their lives. Yale grad Rory appears to be starting over at home, while her mom contemplates her future with Luke Danes (Scott Patterson), who she ended up with in the show's series finale way back in 2007.

"I thought I knew exactly what I wanted and where I was going, but lately, I don't know, things seem hazier," Lorelai says in one scene, seemingly to a therapist. "We're happy. Luke and I are happy."

Rory, meanwhile, bumps into — wait for it — her ex Jess Mariano, played by Milo Ventimiglia. (Squee!)

"I'm feeling very lost these days. I have no job. I have no credit. I have no underwear," Rory tells him, as the two drink whiskey. "I could've been a contender."

Jess, with dreamy shoulder-length hair, sweetly replies: "You're still a contender." (Bledel, 35, and the This Is Us actor, 39, dated in real life from 2002 to 2006 while filming the beloved series.)

But there's So. Much. More. Other (OMG!) scenes from the sneak peek include Emily Gilmore's (Kelly Bishop) weekly Friday dinners, Michel (Yanic Truesdale) rattling off a sarcastic remark at the Dragonfly Inn, Dean (Jared Padalecki) at Doose's Market, a town meeting, Logan Huntzberger (Matt Czuchry) being his charming self and Sookie St. James (Melissa McCarthy) cooking up a storm.

Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life debuts on Netflix November 25.

Watch the trailer in the video above!

